POLISH-BELARUSIAN BORDER — Poland has long been the target of Russian provocations. Five years ago, a close ally of Russia called Belarus began moving Middle Eastern and African migrants across its border by the tens of thousands.

Western governments call it weaponized migration, a form of hybrid warfare backed by Moscow. CBN News visited the border to see how Poland has finally shut the door.

The Białowieża Forest is one of Europe's last primeval woodlands. Today it's also the front line between NATO and Russia's schemes. Polish officials say migrants arriving here did not do so on their own. They were flown in — first to Minsk, and after Europe pressured airlines to stop, through Moscow — then driven to the border fence.

Polish Border Guard Lt. Col. Katarzyna Zdanowicz said, "The Belarusian services gather them in one place, transport them close to the border and say: you can cross the border here — today you will try here. So they are engaged in the process of that illegal crossing. We can see that on the cameras. We have videos; we recorded that."

It began in 2021, after the European Union sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and months before Russia invaded Ukraine. At the time, nothing existed here but a dirt strip.

Zdanowicz said, "They're destabilizing the European Union. Because for example, in 2021 here we had about 40,000 illegal attempts from Belarus to Poland, but we didn't have a fence, we didn't have the electronic system, cameras."

CBN News visited the fence that has made Poland so successful in stopping the illegal migration coming across the border. They've also added roads and cameras all along their 250-mile border with Belarus to enable them to send troops out and stop people before they get away.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to get the latest updates from a Christian perspective.***

Despite Poland's efforts to secure its border, Belarus is helping people undermine those efforts and breach the border.

Polish Border Guard Lt. Col. "TK" explained, "First of all, they supply tools — meaning saws. There are ladders prepared for going over the top of the barrier, but most often it's saws. And recently there have also been tunnels — that is, they supply equipment so people can dig under the barrier."

Poland responded with a steel fence more than 18 feet high with thermal cameras, a buffer zone, thousands of troops, and a law suspending most asylum claims at this border. The result shows up in the numbers.

"When we compare nine months of this year to the same period of 2025, you will see that in this year we have about 450 attempts, but the year before it was about 23,500 attempts," Zdanowicz said. "So you see, the difference is really huge. In this year, everyone was caught. So nobody crossed the border illegally."

The commander sees the fence as only part of the answer.



"First and foremost, the electronic systems and the work of our officers. That's what gives the best results. We also use dogs, especially in the forested area — otherwise we wouldn't be able to catch them. Here in the forest, drones don't work at all," he said.

Zdanowicz said, "I want to say that they are the fence. The people — the border guard officers — are the fence. Also the soldiers who support the border guards in protecting the border."

The issue didn't disappear, however. It moved. Latvia and Lithuania now report tunnels dug under their fences and record crossing attempts from Belarus. Polish prosecutors say saboteurs working for Russian intelligence have used this same corridor to attack rail lines carrying supplies to Ukraine. While migrants may have stopped coming, the hybrid war has not.