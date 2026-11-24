A human rights attorney is sounding the alarm about a case surrounding forced marriage in Pakistan.

Kelsey Zorzi, vice president of international advocacy with Alliance Defending Freedom, told CBN News about the tragic case of Maria, who was allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and wedded to a 30-year-old man.

The teenager’s family has been fighting diligently for justice and her return.

“This is one of these very sad stories, and we’ve heard many of them out of Pakistan, where parents wake up in the morning and their young daughter is no longer in their home,” Zorzi said. “And through asking around, through speaking with relatives and neighbors, they discovered that their young daughter, Maria, had been abducted by a 30-year-old man who she had known previously.”

She continued, “They were told that she had been married and forcibly converted to Islam and that she was now living with him as his wife under Sharia law.”

Zorzi said the girl’s family called police right after the abduction and she was located — but the details became murky and troubling.

“As in 99% of the cases, these young girls are told that they must say they’re with their abductor willingly,” she said. “When they’re released later, they tell us that they were threatened to say this, and so essentially the police spoke to her.”

When authorities asked Maria her age, she reportedly said she was between 16 and 18, which, under the law at the time, would have qualified her to marry. This has caused advocates and the family to claim the alleged abductor is lying and falsifying documents. The marriage age has since been raised to 18, but that didn’t help Maria in this case.

“The police essentially dropped the case and said there’s nothing to see here,” Zorzi said. “The good news is, on October 1st, the police decided to reopen the case. So they realized that it’s increasingly clear the marriage certificate was forged. There has been additional evidence to show that Maria was well below the age of 16 when this marriage occurred.”

Authorities are now re-evaluating the evidence and could end up annulling the marriage.

“There is a criminal case that is going to investigate the facts and hopefully lead to a prosecution of her abductor,” Zorzi said.

The attorney said these cases are tragically all too common and that they predominantly impact Christian and Hindu girls. In fact, Zorzi said there are over 1,000 Christian and Hindu girls who are abducted, forcibly converted, and married into Islam every year in Pakistan due to failed documentation.

One of the factors that reportedly leads to some in the community ignoring these abuses is that they serve to convert Christians and Hindus to Islam — something the Muslim majority is purportedly not opposed to.

She’s hoping this case helps reverse this horrific trend by solidifying age verification. Maria’s case led to a massive public outcry that she believes has pushed authorities to reconsider how they handle these cases.

While the family is hopeful, the situation has deeply impacted them, with the attorney calling the case “heartbreaking.”

“It’s been absolutely horrible for them,” Zorzi said. “As you would imagine, they have not been able to speak with her directly. They have not been able to see her directly. They have had some access to family members of the abductor, but they are ready for her to come home.”

Maria’s civil case was again slated to be heard Oct. 21, but proceedings were reportedly delayed. The family has hoped that Maria could at least be placed in a shelter as the investigation continues, though bringing her home is their eventual goal. It’s unclear when the next legal proceedings will unfold.

Continue to pray for Maria and her family.

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