The Gospel in 6 Words: Millions of Youth to Share Their Faith on Global Day of Youth Evangelism

The youth organization Dare to Share is calling on young people across the world to rise up, share their faith, and bring hope to their generation. On November 8, millions of youth from churches, schools, and communities will participate in the Global Day of Youth Evangelism (DGYE)—a one-day event designed to equip and mobilize the next generation to boldly proclaim the Gospel.

Led by Dare to Share, an international movement founded by Greg Stier, the event will feature specially prepared, video-based materials available in English and Spanish. The online and in-person sessions will include inspirational messages and practical training on how to effectively share one's faith with others.

Empowering a Generation for the Gospel

Pastor Erick Totañes, Dare to Share speaker from the Philippines, says the day is about uniting young believers around a common mission.

"The Day of Global Youth Evangelism is that day in a year when we call on the youth all over the world to gather together in their respective churches, communities—even their homes—as led by youth leaders," he explained. "We will equip them and mobilize them to share the gospel. As we say in Dare to Share, it's every teen, everywhere, giving the gospel to a friend."

Pastor Erick believes today's youth are searching for purpose and authenticity, and the Church must respond to that hunger with truth and compassion.

"The best way to invite young people is to show them something bigger than themselves," he said. "They are idealistic and searching for truth—and the Church must be authentic and sensitive to their needs."

The Gospel in Six Words

As part of the training, participants will learn how to start meaningful conversations using the "Life in 6 Words" method:

G – God created us to be with Him.

O – Our sins separate us from God.

S – Sins cannot be removed by good deeds.

P – Paying the price for sin, Jesus died and rose again.

E – Everyone who trusts in Him has eternal life.

L – Life with Jesus starts now and lasts forever.

Pastor Erick says this simple approach helps young people articulate the Gospel clearly and confidently.

"I was once that lost kid going to hell without Christ," he shared. "But now I have eternal life—and this is what we want for every young person around the world."

Joining the Global Movement

Together, these young believers aim to be a bold voice of hope, declaring that life, hope, and eternity are found in Christ alone.

The Global Day of Youth Evangelism is more than just an event—it's a worldwide movement to rescue a generation and point them to Jesus.

To participate, youth groups, churches, and individuals can register at DGYE.org and join the global mission on November 8.

Click Here to join the November 8th DAY OF GLOBAL YOUTH EVANGELISM.

