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'Golden Age of Solar Eclipses' Kicks Into Gear: 3 Total Eclipses and 3 'Rings of Fire' in 3 Years

Benjamin Gill
08-11-2026

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The world is set to observe a remarkable heavenly event this week. A total solar eclipse is arriving on Wednesday, August 12, and it's just one of a series that some observers are calling "a Golden Age of Solar Eclipses."

In February of this year, we reported on a "ring of fire" eclipse in which the Moon passed between Earth and the Sun, but didn't entirely eclipse the Sun, allowing a halo of its fiery glow to still be seen. The "ring of fire," also known as an annular solar eclipse, was mainly visible in southern South America, Africa, and the Atlantic.

A second event this year, a "blood moon," lasted for nearly an hour on March 3, 2026, and was visible across the Americas, Australia, and Asia. It was the third blood moon within a two-year span, arriving precisely on the Jewish holy day of Purim, when the Jewish people celebrate the biblical account of Queen Esther and their deliverance from the ancient Iranian empire known as Persia. READ Wars and Rumors of Wars: Iran, 3 Blood Moons, and Reading the Signs of the Times 

The third major celestial event of this year, a total solar eclipse on August 12, passed over Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain. 

'A Golden Age of Solar Eclipses'

The Feb. 17 "ring of fire" and the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse kick off a new series of eclipses in each category. Space.com has dubbed this unusual schedule of events "a golden age of solar eclipses."

We've begun a cycle of three "ring of fire" eclipses within just three years, as well as a series of three total solar eclipses within those same three years.

The "rings of fire" occur February 2026, February 2027, and January 2028. 

The other three total solar eclipses will unfold over a span of 710 days. Those three total eclipses occur in August 2026, August 2027, and July 2028. 

The eclipse happening on August 2, 2027, has been dubbed the "eclipse of the century" because day will turn to night for the longest period of time in the entire 21st century. For more than six minutes, the sky will go dark over North Africa, Southern Europe, and the Middle East.

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The 'Golden Age of Solar Eclipses' was Preceded by the 2025-2026 Blood Moons - Learn More HERE.

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About The Author

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Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill manages CBNNews.com and the CBN News app while also curating social media material. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000, with stints producing for CBN Newswatch and The 700 Club. He is a graduate of Queens College in New York City, where he also interned as a reporter at Newsday and worked as an editor in the publishing industry. Benjamin has served as a worship leader and elder at his local church and has a passion for reporting the evidence of God in our world while pointing people to Jesus Christ. Here are some of his