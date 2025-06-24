‘God Cannot Be Mocked’: Street Preacher Stands Firm After Confrontation With British Police

Mon B, a singer and street preacher in the U.K., is standing firm for her faith after an officer with the British Transport Police attempted to shut her down, telling her sharing the Gospel was “all wrong.”

“God’s plan,” Mon B wrote in an Instagram post, sharing news of her confrontation with law enforcement officials outside King’s Cross, a railway station in London. “God cannot be mocked.”

In a separate post, the street preacher continued, “The GOD I serve is very real and HIS name is JESUS! He cannot be mocked. Don’t stop His servants from doing what He loves. To see souls saved. I pray this is a wake up call to all those who don’t believe and for Christians who have slumbered. CHURCH ARISE!”

During the dust-up, the British officer told Mon B travelers “just want to do their journey” and are “not coming here to listen” to someone preaching the Gospel.

“[But] if I was doing a happy, clappy song, it would be OK?” the evangelist retorted.

The officer replied, “I just think it’s all wrong,” noting, too, that she felt Mon B was just too loud.

You can watch the exchange below:

Premier Christian News reported local authorities are reviewing the matter.

“We are aware of a video posted on social media showing an interaction involving an officer outside King’s Cross railway station,” said a spokesperson for the British Transport Police. “Officers were on patrol at the station when they came across a group preaching on private land with a loudspeaker, which requires permission from Network Rail. As such, they asked them to leave.”

“We fully appreciate everyone’s right to religious expression, and the incident in full is currently being reviewed by a senior officer,” the representative added.

Mon B, who leads Mad 4 Jesus Ministries, said she was able to pray with a different police officer while she was still at the railway station.

