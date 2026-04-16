German YouTubers Investigated for Insulting Islam Over Video Against 'Demonic' Antisemitism

Two Christian YouTubers from Germany are reportedly under investigation for blasphemy after posting a video about Muslim-centric antisemitism.

Niko and Tino own a YouTube channel called Eternal Life, which mostly consists of videos of themselves talking to people on the street about the Bible and the Gospel, according to Brussels Signal, a Belgium-based news outlet.

But in 2024, following Hamas’ deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and in response to 2024 pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas riots in Germany, Niko and Tino published a video titled, “Islam is no peace.” The alleged video, which YouTube ultimately flagged as “dangerous,” has since been removed.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

In it, the content creators purportedly argued antisemitism is now “officially allowed” again in Germany. They condemned the pro-Hamas sentiment that has swept through Germany, including not only immediate celebrations in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack but continued rallies and protests that feature antisemitic rhetoric, which the German government has rebuked.

Niko and Tino said in their video, “Hatred of Jews — the belief that Jews should be killed — is a demonic spirit and does not come from God,” condemning Islam for bringing “nothing but hatred, power and murder.”

The public prosecutor’s office in Hamburg launched an investigation into Niko in February 2025 for blasphemy under Article 166 of the German Criminal Code, which states, “Whoever publicly or through dissemination of content insults the religious or ideological convictions of others in a manner capable of disturbing public peace shall be liable to imprisonment of up to three years or a fine.”

Niko’s co-creator, Tino, is now under investigation, too.

Marco Winger, who is representing Niko, is demanding the public prosecutor’s office drop its investigation, arguing his client was not intending to incite hatred but was speaking out about his own Christian faith.

He also noted Muslim-centric antisemitism has already been addressed by German governmental bodies, asserting Niko and Tino’s video does not constitute a disturbance of public peace.

Tino, for his part, views the investigation as a clear threat to the freedom of speech.

“I do not understand what they want to investigate,” he told the German outlet Apollo. “People should not have to be afraid to speak their minds and profess their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.