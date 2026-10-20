Franklin Graham Sees 'Pockets of Revival' in UK After 800+ Turn to Christ in Manchester

More signs of a spiritual awakening have been on display in the United Kingdom this month. Rev. Franklin Graham, who just saw a massive crowd respond to the Gospel in Manchester, believes God is up to something big, as many Christians are praying for a full-blown revival to hit the UK.

"I think you do see pockets of revival, no question," the evangelist recently told CBN News.

Since 2022, Graham has been holding his "God Loves You" tour, reaching nine cities across the United Kingdom. He reports that more than 10,000 people packed the arena at his latest event in Manchester, and over 800 of them gave their lives to Christ.

Amy Reonnah, a 19-year-old who put her faith in Christ at the event, said, "When I walked forward and prayed, it felt really amazing—as if someone touched my soul—and I really felt God's presence."

Graham believes that, despite the region being increasingly secular, "there are millions of hungry hearts" and "searching souls" who feel cold toward modern secular education and are looking for a relationship with their Creator.

"There's supernatural Holy Spirit-filled power in the gospel of Jesus Christ. When you tell a person that they're sinners, and they have to repent and put their faith and trust in Christ, in Him alone, there's power in that," Graham told CBN News.

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The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) reports Christians from nearly 600 evangelical churches invited people to hear the hope of the Gospel in Manchester, and they booked seats on a fleet of more than 200 buses to bring people to the arena.

"Jesus came to save us. He didn't come to condemn us," Graham, president and CEO of the BGEA, preached. "If you remember anything tonight, remember this: God loves you."

As CBN News reported in recent years, the "God Loves You" tour has faced significant opposition from various groups who have attempted to have venues cancel Graham's contracts by falsely labeling him a "preacher of hate." But he tells us that the legal outcomes of these disputes set a positive precedent for Christian groups in the public square, stating, "Just because somebody doesn't like you, they can't force you out of the public square."

As CBN News has also reported, other signs of spiritual awakening have been unfolding in the UK in recent months, including the recent baptism of 550 people who spontaneously signed up to be baptized by a Christian social media minister. "BibleLadUK" has held three such mass baptisms now after being flooded by responses from hungry souls across Britain, eager to turn to Christ.

MORE: 'I Still Can't Believe What God Did!' 550 Baptized in Freezing Waters of England

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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