Ex-Psychic's Advice for TikTok Star 'Alex Reads Tarot' Who Renounced the Occult for Jesus

Alex Reads Tarot — a now-former occult content creator — shocked fans late last month, when she announced she was deleting all her previous TikTok content and would no longer perform Tarot card readings because she had become a Christian.

Ex-psychic Jenn Nizza, now a born-again believer, walked down a similar path to Alex. Nizza told CBN News Tarot cards were her “gateway into the demonic” when she was just 13 years old. In fact, there are many parts of Alex’s story with which Nizza resonates.

“I can relate so much, because, when Jesus first called me, first started to draw me, I was a psychic medium,” said Nizza, referring to Alex’s year-long conversion to Christianity. “So, when Jesus first started drawing me out of that darkness, it was not an instant deliverance; it was a process.”

All in, Nizza said her decision to abandon divination and the occult lifestyle came after nearly a year of seeking.

“At the end of that 10-month journey was when Jesus fully set me free and I became born again,” she explained. “[I] accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior and believed into the Gospel.”

After her own year-long process, Alex, who has not publicly disclosed her surname, said she began “wrestling with questions” she “couldn’t quite ignore,” noting her shift in beliefs was “gradual” rather than an overnight awakening.

In her 10-minute video announcing her newfound faith, Alex said, in part, “I don’t know exactly what comes next for me, but what I do know is that Jesus Christ has saved my life, and I can no longer ignore that reality.”

She has since changed her social media handle from “Alex Reads Tarot” to “Alex Belongs to Christ” and has made clear she will not be returning to her old routine of performing Tarot card readings for fans — a practice that garnered the TikTok creator nearly one million followers. She has since reportedly lost tens of thousands of followers across her social media accounts.

There are only a select few who have been in Alex’s shoes, who have walked the dark path she’s journeyed, and Nizza is one of them.

Asked what advice she’d give Alex, Nizza told CBN News she’d be “happy to talk to” Alex anytime and urged the social media star to join — or continue attending — “a solid, biblically based church” where she can be “discipled” in her faith.

“You need your pastors,” said Nizza. “You need your brethren to support you, encourage you. Of course, God first. Reading your Bible daily, praying daily, because that is actually how we are protected in the spiritual battle.”

Nizza went on to urge Alex to be prepared for spiritual warfare and attacks online — a trend that has already begun to surface for the newly public believer.

“Even though the enemy will come at you, the enemy comes at Christians as a whole, the church as a whole, you have the victory in Christ,” Nizza encouraged. “[N]ever look back, because what you’ve put behind yourself could never have measured up to Jesus. Nothing is better than Jesus and always reach out when you need support and help.”

As a Christian who now has access to all the promises of Scripture, Nizza reminded Alex she is “armed” and has “the sword of the Spirit and the victory in Christ.”

“Praise the Lord for what she’s doing,” Nizza added of Alex’s public profession of faith. “Thank you, God.”

Watch our full conversation with Nizza in the video above.