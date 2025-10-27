Ex-Hamas Wife Whose Father Helped Create the Terrorist Group Meets Jesus in a Miraculous Dream

A young woman with deep ties to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is telling her supernatural testimony of leaving Islam to find faith and hope in Jesus Christ.

Juman Al Qawasmi was once married to a Hamas member in Gaza. Not only that, her father was one of the founders of the Islamic extremist group.

Even though she was raised to hate Israel and was taught to kill Jews and curse Christians, God still spoke to her heart and called her out of that environment of evil.

"We used to curse all the Christian(s) and the Jewish (sic). We feel like we should kill them because this is what (the) Quran say. Yeah, I know it's crazy, but we used to believe in Islam, like we should kill all the Jewish, and even Jesus will come back and fighting with us, and he will break the cross and kill the pig, and the trees and the rock will call the Muslim and say, oh, Muslim, there is a Jewish behind me, come and kill. So it's crazy," she explained.

When Hamas took over Gaza in 2007, she saw how violent they were, killing fellow Palestinians just to consolidate their power. She says their objective was to make everyone feel scared unless they surrendered to Hamas's control.

Based on her experience with Hamas, and her life of trying to appease the Muslim God, she explained, "Islam does not give you peace. And you're always scared something wrong will happen."

But she wanted to know the truth about God, so she prayed, "God, if you exist, I want to know you. I want to meet you because I know deep inside there is a God."

What happened next is a story you have to hear to believe. She then saw Jesus in a dream, and he spoke to her in Arabic, saying, "You are my daughter, don't be afraid." CBN's Raj Nair spoke to Juman Al Qawasmi to learn more about her incredible testimony and her supernatural encounter with Jesus. WATCH IT BELOW:

