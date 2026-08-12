Dutch Sheets, Lou Engle Rally Believers for Breakthrough in Iran: 'Pivotal Moment in History'

Sensing the need to spiritually fight for freedom in Iran, leaders of prayer movements in America and around the globe are urging Christians to intercede on August 14th for the Islamic-nation stronghold, as well as for harvest in the Middle East and the world.

A prayer gathering in Ohio this Friday follows 21 days of intercession and fasting against the spiritual principality the Bible calls the prince of Persia – or modern-day Iran – that began on July 24th.

Contending for spiritual breakthrough against the prince of Persia, two leaders promoting the August 14 call to prayer have pointed out that the biblical prophet Daniel interceded for 21 days before victory arrived.

While praying and talking to trusted ministry partners, prophetic intercessor Lou Engle said he's convinced the Lord is inviting the global church into a historic assignment that's more than a prayer meeting for Iran.

"It is a divine invitation to contend for breakthrough at a pivotal moment in history," said Engle, the founder of The Call prayer and mobilization ministry filling stadiums.

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Initially, the August 14th meeting was intended for prayer on behalf of people in need of physical healing at a church in Middletown, Ohio. That will still occur at Oasis Church, but Iran and global harvest will be the highlight of the gathering that will be livestreamed to the nations, according to Pastor Dutch Sheets, a prayer leader and author who writes and speaks extensively about intercession.

In a meeting of national and international prayer leaders that included Engle, group members expressed their desire to be more effective in support of breakthrough in Iran, Sheets said. Some spoke of doing a national gathering when Engle announced the Aug. 14 Ekklesia Prayer Coalition service at Oasis Church.

"The group was very excited, jumped on board, and our plans for the 14th meeting went to an entirely new level. Holy Spirit's planning is amazing," said Sheets, whose brother Tim is the pastor of the Ohio church.

As news of the gathering gains momentum, there's hope that it will include prayer warriors throughout the world joining the live event and later across all time zones.

Starting on July 22, Sheets shared that he was burdened by the situation in Iran on his podcast and regular prayer initiative

Wars invite spiritual forces of darkness that attempt to control people and places, stealing, killing, and destroying, according to John 10:10, Sheets pointed out.

"The violence and insatiable craving for power held by previous and current dictators such as Mao, Hitler, Stalin, Castro, Putin, Xi Jinping, Islamic terrorist groups, and other evil people is motivated by Satan and his forces," Sheets said.

He points out that the Islamist terrorist regime in Iran is ruthless and bloodthirsty in its hatred of Israel and America. It seeks to dominate the region with demonic control, with no regard for the sanctity of life or suffering, according to Sheets.

He added that the regime's agenda includes killing Jews and Americans, controlling the region and, eventually, ruling the world using nuclear weapons. Iran and its proxies – Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis – are evil.

"The goal of the spiritual powers behind this regime is to stop or interrupt the spiritual harvest God has planned for the Middle East and the world," Sheets said on August 11.

Engle believes the Lord is highlighting this moment. "None of this was planned, yet the pieces came together with such remarkable clarity that I believe heaven is calling us to respond," said Engle.

He's personally inviting the Body of Christ to join in prayer for Iran – a burden Engle has carried in his spirit for weeks – believing the united spiritual offensive will produce transformation.

"Together, let us believe that our united cry can help shift history and bring hope to a nation longing for freedom," Engle said.

In what Sheets believes is a sign surrounding the date, he points out that the first version of the Iranian flag was adopted on August 14, 1905.

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