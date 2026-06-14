Disturbing Reality Surrounding UFO, Alien Claims

David Rives, founder of the Wonders Center & Science Museum in Dickson, Tennessee, believes the most disturbing part of the current conversation surrounding UFOs and aliens is people’s penchant for believing science over God.

“I’ve seen things through telescopes for years on many sleepless nights — through large observatory-class telescopes — I can’t explain,” Rives recently told CBN News. “But just because I can’t explain it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a satellite breezing past the eyepiece, or it wasn’t … a government experiment, or whatever the situation might be.”

Beyond this reality, he said there’s another problem: the reliance upon man on which so many have come to rely.

“When we start talking about alien life and the existence of extraterrestrials, and all of these new breaking reports that are coming out … what concerns me is that, as a Christian, I’m seeing this trend where we tend to believe the scientific world … more than we believe what our Bible or our Christian faith tells us,” Rives said, expressing worries that people might be willing to believe the narrative that aliens are real and that Christianity can be rejected. “That is what I see coming right around the corner and influencing millions of young people, especially your children, your grandchildren.”

Ultimately, Rives said Christians must take a stand and embrace the reality that creation points “back to a creator” and a Divine designer, something he believes is implicit in the facts.

“When you look at astronomy, when you look at biology, when you look at genetics and our DNA, it seems to point to a grand engineer, but more than just any engineer … the God of the Bible,” Rives said. “Who basically said that he wrote a book inside of you before you were even written. Your genetic code was made before you were even written by the God of the Bible.”

He has also openly discussed his belief that claims of alien life and UFOs have a root in spiritual matters and are likely demonic in nature — something that has increasingly been discussed since the topic became more mainstream and the US government started releasing files surrounding UFOs and UAPs.

Rives also spoke about some exciting new programs at Wonders Center and Science Museum, including the Wonders of the Sea, Oceans of Awe aquarium, which opened May 26.

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“We have kids’ hands-on activities, augmented reality things where you can color pictures of fish and then watch them come alive in 3D, swimming around us,” he said. “We have touch tanks where you actually put your hand on different aquatic creatures and things like that, as well as talks throughout the day.”

Rives is also gearing up for the Wonders of Creation Conference from June 10-12, which will feature experts in physics, geology, and biology from all over the country.

“It’s a family event,” he said. “It’s great for science geeks, but it’s also great for families who just want to be encouraged, for kids who want to learn a little bit more about how the whole world around them is pointing right back to the God of the Bible.”

Find out more about the Wonders of Creation Conference and the Wonders of the Sea, Oceans of Awe aquarium here.