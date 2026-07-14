Death Toll Passes 4,500, Operation Blessing Bringing Hope to Venezuelan Earthquake Survivors

People affected by the earthquakes carry U.S. humanitarian aid after receiving it in La Guaira, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The death toll from two Venezuelan earthquakes on June 24th has climbed past 4,500 as more bodies are being discovered in the rubble. The survivors, many with no homes, now face the risk of disease due to a lack of sanitation, clean water, and a shortage of medical care.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground in the hardest hit areas of the country, helping those who've lost everything. One of those places is the coastal town of Naiguatá, where nearly all the buildings have collapsed or are too dangerous to live in.

Many people like Theris Dellimore have lost loved ones. "My mother-in-law's sister, my husband's aunt, and a longtime family friend," she said.

Operation Blessing is serving this grief-stricken community that until now received only limited humanitarian aid despite their great need.

Cesar Nunez is one of many expressing gratitude. "Operation Blessing, I like it," he said, "Thank you very much!"

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.

Naiguatá is one of 40 Venezuelan towns where Operation Blessing is bringing relief. Nationwide, the ministry has served nearly 15,000 meals such as fresh-cooked hamburgers, nutritious salads, and bottled water. Crews have also begun production on two water treatment systems to help provide a more permanent clean water supply.

"It's truly amazing," said earthquake survivor Karen Alvares, "God bless you all."

Operation Blessing medical teams are tending to people's needs and providing vital medications. Earthquake survivor Freddy Escobar said the help came just in time.

"I suffer from epilepsy and a varicose ulcer," he said. "It was a little difficult to get the pill, but thank God the doctor came and gave it to me."

Teams are providing temporary housing with workers setting up many tents. Earthquake victims especially appreciate the free hygiene kits which contain necessities like toilet paper, sanitized wipes, and toothpaste.

Many parents are concerned about the psychological well-being of their children. That's why people like Yunelbi Gallardo appreciate the way Operation Blessing workers play games with the kids, give them stuffed animals and other toys, as well as candy.

Perhaps the greatest gifts are the heartfelt prayers and encouraging words Operation Blessing workers say, all in the name of Jesus.

"Operation Blessing for me is the strength that sustains me," said Marlei Del Valle Garcia. "Operation Blessing for me will be in my heart until the day I die."

Operation Blessing is providing disaster relief to earthquake victims in Venezuela. Click here to help.