Hezbollah supporters wave their own and Iranian national flags to protest the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran and its allies in Dahiyeh, Lebanon, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Deal Is Reached to End Iran War and Trump Orders Stop to US Naval Blockade

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the global economy more than three months since fighting began.

Full details of the deal were not immediately available. The signing will be Friday in Switzerland.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a deal had been reached and said he had authorized an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Congratulations to all!" he wrote on social media, without providing details. He added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The U.S. previously said it would ease its blockade of Iranian ports as the strait reopens, and would agree to relax sanctions to allow Iran to sell more of its oil and strengthen its battered economy.

Iranian state TV showed a banner asserting: "US was forced to sign an agreement to end the war." But Iran's government had yet to comment.

Iranian state media reported key mediator Pakistan's announcement of the deal, after a day in which Israel, sidelined from the negotiations, attacked Beirut's southern suburbs while pursuing the Iranian-backed Hezbollah and posed a threat to the discussions nearing an end.

"Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Pakistan said, adding that mediators this week will facilitate meetings to "lay the foundation for the technical talks."