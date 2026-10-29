Christian Massacres in Jordan, Ethiopia Underscore Urgency of Day of Prayer for the Persecuted

Nine Christians were killed in Jordan and at least 60 more in Ethiopia over the past week. The two deadly attacks in the Middle East and Africa underscore the dangers Christians worldwide face because of their faith.

As Christians prepare to gather in churches this Sunday to pray for the persecuted, these latest killings bring a painful reminder of why those prayers matter.

The deadly attack in Karak, southern Jordan, has shocked a country where violence of this kind is extremely rare, and Christians and Muslims have generally lived peacefully alongside one another.

"Karak is an ancient Christian community that existed before Jordan or the mandate of Palestine existed, or even before Islam itself," said Mark Halawa, a Jordanian-Israeli citizen.

On October 23rd, a funeral at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church turned into a nightmare.

"The gunfire was extremely intense," recalled Khaled al-Borqan, a relative of a victim killed in the attack. "I could clearly distinguish that there were two automatic weapons and a handgun; one of the individuals had a Kalashnikov and was firing indiscriminately."

Gunmen opened fire on mourners, killing nine people and wounding around 40 others.

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"This crime did not happen in the spur of the moment," said Mazen Al-Faraya, Jordan's Interior Minister. "It is the product of an extremist, terrorist ideology that has taken root among some citizens. If this ideology persists, if it remains unaddressed, we will see an incident like this happen again."

Jordanian authorities arrested three suspects, while King Abdullah responded with a strong condemnation of the attack and declared three days of national mourning.

"We take great pride in our security services and our Hashemite leadership; they have avenged the families of the martyrs and those who were wounded," said Fadi Halaseh, whose relative was also murdered.

The king also visited injured survivors in hospital and offered condolences to grieving families. For Christian advocates, the government's response was significant.

"It's somewhat encouraging to see the Jordanian government take it so seriously, even the fact that they would declare three days of national mourning for a group of Christians who have been killed, I think is a very significant statement, that Christians do have a place in Jordan," said Todd Nettleton, with Voice of the Martyrs.

But the violence isn't limited to Jordan.

At least 60 Orthodox Christians were reportedly killed in two separate attacks in the Oromia region, some 160 miles south of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's highest Christian Orthodox governing body says 20 people were seriously wounded and around 20 homes destroyed.

Reports say attackers went from house to house, killing people with guns and knives.

According to BBC News, the government has accused an armed opposition group for carrying out the attacks.

The attacks come as Christians in the United States and around the world prepare to gather this Sunday for the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, to pray for believers facing persecution because of their faith..

"Hebrews 13:3 says, 'Remember those in prison as if you were in prison with them. We want to remember them this Sunday, and we want to lift them up in prayer," said Nettleton.

The need is enormous. Open Doors estimates that more than 388 million Christians worldwide face high levels of persecution and discrimination because of their faith.

In Africa, the situation is especially severe, with one in five Christians facing persecution.

"The level of violence, the attacks we've seen in DRC, in northern Nigeria, in Burkina Faso, across the continent of Africa," said Nettleon. "We are seeing so much violence towards our Christian brothers and sisters. And, you know, then you think about the Middle East. We just talked about Jordan. You think about China and North Korea literally in more than 70 countries around the world, Christians are paying a price for following Jesus."

Learn More About the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church

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