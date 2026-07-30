Chinese Pastor's Tearful Plea After Gaining Freedom in US: 'Please Do Not Forget the Many Others'

A Christian pastor recently released from a Chinese prison is feeling a mixture of joy and sorrow. Although Ezra Jin Mingri is happy to be reunited with his family in the U.S., he's deeply burdened for the religious prisoners still in China.

Last week he issued a tearful plea. "Here I am free in the United States, with such a warm welcome," he said. "So I want to make a special appeal. Please do not forget the many others who are still detained."

Pastor Jin led one of China's most influential underground churches. He was arrested along with eight fellow church members and Christian pastors from other churches for refusing to align with the Chinese Communist government.

"Beyond the eight, many other outstanding pastors from Chinese churches are still in jail," he said. "I hope we can continue our efforts to gain their freedom. For those who can speak, speak. Those who can act, act. Those who can pray, pray."

Pastor Jin described his nine difficult months in prison, where he lost 30 pounds and had no contact with the outside world. Thinking he might be imprisoned for 15 years, he was shocked when he was suddenly released. That's when he learned President Trump had raised his case with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in May.

On Monday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) thanked President Trump for his efforts and encouraged him to continue pressuring the Chinese president on behalf of Christians who are still imprisoned for their faith.

"This would be a welcome move before President Xi's visit in September, as there is simply no reason to fear these people who've done nothing but exercise peaceful freedom of religion and expression," he said.

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Pastor Bob Fu, founder of ChinaAid, which provides legal aid to Christians in China, also expressed gratitude for Pastor Jin's release.

"We are grateful to President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other U.S. officials whose efforts have secured Pastor Jin's release," he said.

However, Fu is also voicing concern for the Christians who are still unjustly imprisoned in China. "As scripture commands, we rejoice always, pray continuously, and give thanks in all circumstances for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus," he said.

Fu and others ask Christians to not only pray for the release of the Christians imprisoned in China, but also for the Chinese churches to be accepted by the government.

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