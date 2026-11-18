UK police have dropped their case against a 66-year-old Christian pastor and grandfather after they arrested him in dramatic fashion for talking about Islam while preaching the Gospel.

Pastor Steve Maile was treated like a criminal, publicly handcuffed, pushed into a police car, and held in custody after preaching and singing Christian hymns in a busy public area in Watford, England.

Now with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, the police case has been dropped.

Pastor Maile said, "I am relieved that the police have finally confirmed what I knew from the beginning: I had committed no crime. I was peacefully preaching the gospel, singing and speaking about my Christian beliefs. Criticizing Islam is not a criminal offense."

"I have preached for 45 years because I love people and want them to know Jesus. I do not attack individuals, and I do not call for hatred or violence. I plead with people to come to Christ," he explained.

Pastor Maile said he forgives the police who mistreated him, but the incident has been deeply traumatic.

"This ordeal has taken a terrible toll on me and my family. Being suddenly surrounded by police officers, handcuffed in front of my family and taken away as if I were a dangerous criminal was humiliating and deeply distressing," he said.

"The handcuffs caused me severe pain and injuries to my hands, for which I needed medical treatment and splints. But the emotional impact has lasted much longer. I have experienced sleepless nights and exhaustion, and my family has had to live for months with the anxiety of not knowing whether I would be prosecuted simply for preaching my faith," he said.

The Christian Legal Centre (CLC) points out it is not illegal in Britain to criticize Islam, its teachings or its history. Religions and belief systems are open to scrutiny, disagreement, and even criticism if the speaker does not promote threatening conduct or religious hatred.

Andrea Williams from the CLC said, "We will continue to support Steve as he considers civil proceedings to secure justice and accountability. Police forces across the country must learn from this case. Peaceful Christian preaching is not a crime, and criticism of Islam must not be treated as though it were one."

Earlier this year, CBN News reported on the pastor's case as footage of his dramatic arrest went viral, shocking millions of viewers online.

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In the video, Pastor Maile was seen struggling while being handcuffed. He shouted, "I am a preacher of the gospel. Watch this. Watch this. There is no offense being committed here. None whatsoever. None whatsoever. Listen. You repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you'll be saved."

Maile faced charges of ​hate speech for criticizing certain aspects of Islam while encouraging people to follow Jesus.

Although some quickly labeled him an "Islamophobe," the street preacher explained at the time that his message is actually about God's love.

"The Bible says you must be born again. And God affords this grace through Jesus Christ for all humanity. This is what I preach," Pastor Maile explained. "This is not hate. This is love. This is compassion—because it's having compassion on the Muslims."

The pastor accused the police of mistreatment for putting him in double handcuffs so tight that he needed a doctor afterward.

After he called out to Jesus for help with the pain, Maile described how one officer responded.

"All I could think of saying was, in the name of Jesus, take these off, I'm in pain in the name of Jesus," he said. "Then the copper that threw me into the car, my head was banged against the thing, and she said this with great cynicism and delight and mocking, 'In the name of Jesus, get in the car!'"

Maile insisted the British police would never do that to a Muslim.

"They would never do that to a Muslim mullah. They would never say, 'In the name of Mohammed, shut your mouth, and jump in the car.' Never, never. Why? The name of Jesus is on trial here." MORE About the Case Here.



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