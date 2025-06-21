'Biblical Prophecy Unfolding': Yael Eckstein on Horror, Hope Amid Israel-Iran Chaos

Rescue workers and military personnel inspect the site of a direct hit from an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Yael Eckstein, CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, is on the frontlines as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies.

Her organization is providing much-needed aid to Israelis whose homes and belongings are being destroyed amid war.

Eckstein joined CBN News this week to offer her perspective on why Israel is taking action, Iran’s dangerous rhetoric about destroying the Jewish state — and more.

She also spoke about biblical prophecy surrounding Israel’s regathering as well as how current events might play into prophecies observed in the Old Testament.

“God has His hand on this land,” she said. “Israel is different than any other land in the world. It’s the only place that God Himself gave a name to. It’s the only place that the prophets spoke about — that the Jewish people returned to.”

Eckstein continued, “And, historically, there’s never been a people, a nation that was in exile for 2,000 years and then reunited with their home, reignited this biblical language that they spoke. … And I know this is part of God’s plan, and I do think this is biblical prophecy unfolding.”

Watch what Eckstein had to say: