Thousands of Christians gathered for Prayer Storm's Battle for Britain in 2025, a three-day gathering focused on prayer, worship and fasting for the United Kingdom.

'Battle for Britain': Christian Leaders Call Church to Prayer as Thousands Prepare to Gather

Prayer Storm's Manchester gathering will bring Christians together for three days of prayer, fasting and worship as organisers call the Church to seek God for spiritual renewal across Britain.

ANALYSIS

MANCHESTER, England — Thousands of Christians from across the United Kingdom and beyond are preparing to gather in Manchester this month for Battle for Britain, a three-day gathering calling believers to pray, fast and intercede for the nation.

Organised by Prayer Storm and led by James and Rebecca Aladiran, Battle for Britain will take place at Manchester Central from Aug. 20–22. The gathering will bring together Christians from across Britain and the wider international prayer movement for worship, teaching and sustained prayer.

The event will feature Christian leaders from Britain and beyond, including Lou Engle, founder of TheCall, alongside other speakers joining the three-day programme focused on prayer, worship and spiritual renewal.

'A Critical Juncture'

Prayer Storm founder James Aladiran said he believes Britain has reached a significant moment requiring renewed commitment to prayer and fasting.

"I believe we're in a critical juncture in the destiny of Great Britain," Aladiran said in a message encouraging Christian leaders to participate in the gathering.

He said he believes the Church's response must be centred on prayer, pointing to the biblical call in Joel 2 for God's people to gather, fast and seek Him.

"When there is no hope, when there is no remedy for a nation, God has a holy prescription," Aladiran said. "That prescription is to gather the Church together to fast, to pray and to seek His face."

Aladiran stressed that Battle for Britain is not intended to be a political campaign, but a call for Christians to seek God for spiritual renewal.

"This is not a political statement," he said. "We're contending for something of God's move in the soul of the nation."

Renewed Questions Over Christian Witness

The gathering comes amid renewed discussion among Christians in Britain about public expressions of faith, freedom of speech and the ability to proclaim Christian beliefs openly.

Those conversations have been brought into focus following viral reports concerning British street evangelist Jesse Samuel Ngoma.

Ngoma, who has gained attention through online videos of his public preaching across the United Kingdom, was recently reported by supporters to have been arrested again.

At the time of publication, the circumstances surrounding the reported arrest had not been independently confirmed by police.

Ngoma has previously been detained while preaching publicly. CBN reported in 2025 that he was among three evangelists detained while preaching in Brighton before later being released.

* UK Pastor Exposes Shocking Details About His Dramatic Arrest: 'They'll Never Stop Me'

The latest reports have renewed wider discussion among Christians about the challenges faced by those publicly sharing their faith.

For Prayer Storm, however, the response is not centred on political confrontation.

It is prayer.

A Spiritual Battle Requires a Spiritual Response

The foundation behind Battle for Britain comes from the biblical understanding of spiritual warfare.

In Ephesians 6:12, the Apostle Paul writes that Christians "wrestle not against flesh and blood," but against spiritual forces.

For organisers and participants, the passage defines the nature of the challenge facing the Church and the response they believe is required.

The battle described in Scripture is not against people or those with different beliefs. Instead, Christians are called to recognise a spiritual dimension and respond through prayer and dependence on God.

Paul describes the armour of God as truth, righteousness, faith, salvation, the Gospel of peace and the Word of God before calling believers to prayer.

That message sits at the heart of Battle for Britain.

The gathering is not intended as a call against society, but an invitation for Christians to pray for the nation and seek spiritual renewal.

Following the Journey of Battle for Britain

Ahead of the inaugural Battle for Britain gathering in 2025, I interviewed James Aladiran for CBN News about the vision behind the event and the call for Christians to unite in prayer.

That conversation provided the background to the first gathering and the vision Prayer Storm had for mobilising Christians across Britain to pray for spiritual awakening.

WATCH: Previous CBN interview with James Aladiran ahead of the inaugural Battle for Britain gathering:

I attended Battle for Britain last year, and the experience fundamentally changed my understanding of prayer and fasting.

What stood out was not simply the scale of the gathering, but the seriousness with which people approached intercession. Thousands of Christians from different generations and backgrounds gathered with a shared conviction that prayer should not be treated as the response that remains after every human strategy has been exhausted.

Prayer was the strategy.

There was urgency in the room, but the focus was not hostility towards people or fear about the future. It was a call to seek God for Britain and to believe that spiritual renewal remains possible.

That experience has remained significant as Battle for Britain returns this year, particularly at a time when many Christians are asking how the Church should respond to cultural change and questions surrounding public faith.

A Call to Pray for Britain

While the name Battle for Britain carries a sense of urgency, organisers emphasize that the purpose of the gathering is not opposition towards the nation – it is prayer for the nation.

For Christians involved, that includes praying for families, communities, churches, leaders and the next generation.

It also includes prayer for those who do not share Christian beliefs.

Jesus instructed His followers to love their enemies and pray for those who oppose them. For many Christians, that command shapes how spiritual warfare should be understood: not as hostility towards people, but as a call to deeper prayer and compassion.

There remains an important place for Christians to participate in public life, engage in conversations about faith and defend religious freedom.

However, Prayer Storm believes that lasting spiritual renewal cannot be achieved through human effort alone.

It begins with prayer.

A Call Beyond Manchester

Battle for Britain is expected to bring thousands together in Manchester this August, but organisers say the purpose extends beyond the three-day gathering.

Last year's event brought around 5,000 people together, and organisers are hoping to see even more Christians participate this year.

For Prayer Storm, the significance of gatherings such as Battle for Britain is not measured simply by attendance, but by whether they encourage a deeper culture of prayer beyond the event itself.

The call is for Christians across Britain to continue praying in churches, homes and communities:

To pray for leaders.

To pray for churches.

To pray for those proclaiming the Gospel publicly.

To pray for those who have never encountered Jesus.

And to pray for spiritual renewal across the nation.

The debates surrounding Christianity's place in British society will continue. Questions around freedom of expression and public faith will continue to be discussed through political, legal and cultural channels.

But for those preparing to gather at Battle for Britain, the response begins somewhere deeper.

With prayer.

If Christians believe the challenges facing the Church have a spiritual dimension, they believe the response must begin with spiritual dependence on God.

Battle for Britain takes place Aug. 20–22 at Manchester Central, Manchester.

To find out more click here.

