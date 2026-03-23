Baptisms in the Ocean: Signs of Revival in Cancun

This month, dozens of Christians shared the Gospel with tourists and locals in Cancun and Playa del Carmen, Mexico. What happened there is amazing.

Outreach leader Scott Langemeir told CBN News about the testimonies of how God moved on people's hearts to find new life in Christ as 48 people from Latin America, the United States, and Europe took part in "Reach Cancun."

The outreach team ministered to staff and guests at their hotel, leading to many opportunities to share the message of salvation.

Langemeir told one testimony about a man he shared Jesus with. "He shared with me how his mother had recently died because of alcoholism... And in the middle of our conversation, he took his beer, he dumped it all out on the beach and said he wants to give his life to Jesus."

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During the outreach, 22 new believers were baptized in the ocean, and many more gave their lives to Christ.

"I like to see the people through Jesus's eyes that... they're waiting for that next conversation. They're waiting for someone to share the good news because it is the good news," Langemeir said.