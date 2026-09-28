The Backstory of Jonathan Cahn's Satanic Attack at 30,000 Feet

Spiritual warfare is real. Just ask author Jonathan Cahn, who says he experienced a satanic attack at 30,000 feet. News of the man who was duct-taped to his airplane seat circulated around the world after the incident on September 3rd. However, what's usually missing from the reports is the backstory.

The widely known incident unfolded when 67-year-old Arthur Lundeen from Tucson, Arizona, went on an in-flight tirade, forcing an emergency landing.

He was sitting next to author and Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, who said the two were conversing normally for two hours. However, he said the man completely changed two hours into the flight when Cahn began speaking about the power of God.

"I have never seen someone change in a split second from light to dark as I saw that, as if something had taken him over," he said. "He went from the friendliest guy in the world to this dark person."

Cahn said the man was triggered when shown the cover of Cahn's new book, The Altar of Pergamon, which exposes Satan and his schemes.

As the man began hitting and choking Cahn, nearby passenger Richard Olenick and another man stepped in.

"He was in the process of strangling that other passenger with his hands around his throat. He said, 'Listen, this plane is going to crash, we're all going to die,' and he made a reference to Jesus at that point," Olenick said.

Lundeen was arrested and told a Maryland judge he doesn't remember the incident.

"I don't know what happened," Lundeen said. "I can remember right now looking at the guy next to me, and I can, I can remember sitting there and talking to him, and I don't remember landing. I don't remember any of what happened."

WATCH The 700 Club on Tuesday for the full interview with Jonathan Cahn