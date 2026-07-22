America's Softening Toward Islam: Are We Embracing the Religion That Many Are Desperate to Escape?

ANALYSIS

A staggering 200-page report was recently released detailing the British government's allowance of young girls to be groomed and abused by Muslim gangs. This tragic reality is one result of Islam's calculated integration into societies unprepared for its totalizing ideological demands.

Here in America, this should concern us.

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America's recent softening to Islam in the wake of widespread cultural acceptance will inevitably lead us down the same path. As someone who grew up under radical Islam and is now free, I am frightened by subtle signs many Americans seem to be missing.

I am also unsurprised. While Islam often comes under the guise of gentleness and benevolence, it is not a peaceful religion.

Many here in the West have made the naive presumption that everyone wants to be like us. It has made us blind to the fact that there are key groups around the world who aspire to make us like them—at all costs—through avenues of deception and adoption of cultural norms to break down barriers over time.

This is Islam's agenda.

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While Islamic language may at times mimic that of Christianity, the similarities are in name alone. Words like "truth," "peace," "freedom" and "power" provide vastly different understandings of how things manifest and are celebrated. This intentional yet subtle act of such dissimilation offers insight into why Islam looks similar to Christianity, when its long-term goals are oppositional.

This is deceptive and strategic.

Likewise, devout Muslims have learned to use the language of liberalism in order to play within the Western domain—but that doesn't mean they are striving toward liberal ends. This should concern us, as there are longer-term agendas at play.

Finally, while many Muslims live overall peaceful lives, it's important to note that many important and powerful individuals within the religion do not. Not only is the Quran arranged out of chronological order, but for those trained to read and understand it best, the text in its entirety provides a framework to infiltrate cultures and ultimately control them.

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At its core, the Quran prioritizes avenues of dominance over peace, manipulation over love, and abuse over benevolence.

So, while one section may convey the good and decent aspects of Islam, it does not take away from the deep-rooted priorities and exhortations emphasized within its pages throughout regarding dominion over others—a long-game integration followed by those most devout. Carrying out such commands advances the broader and most crucial strategy to control the nations.

This must alarm us.

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Islam has transformed other cultures around the globe to the point of devastation time and time again. It comes to dismantle other cultures from the inside out under the guise of something appealing.

That is the agenda. It's commanded in the Quran, and it's happening in our world.

The most sobering part? Iranians currently lead the way in seeing this reality most. While many might even call themselves Muslims culturally, they hate what Islam has done to their country—depriving them of freedom, of voice and of the ability to choose for themselves the life for which they long.

"We've seen what Islam has done to our nation. We have no freedom. No voice."

It's important to note that not every Muslim lies in wait in the shadows. Many (if not most) of the Muslims you'll come across in America might be the most kind, respectful individuals you'll ever meet.

And this is all the more reason to see the person over the religion. A real human being with a heart and soul, with a family. An individual created and loved by God.

Our deepened understanding of Islam should drive us further from suspicion of Muslims and deeper toward a heart posture of love for our fellow neighbors. It should motivate us to better understand the Quran and its embedded harms to both individuals and societies—as well as how we can best connect with and minister to Muslims through active relationship and prayer.

I love Muslims deeply—precisely why I oppose Islam. My own life's ministry is set to serve Muslims, to show them God's love. But we don't go in naively. I understand the deeper goals and ramifications of Islam's cultural strategy—especially the brainwashing of its own people. We take great risk in our fight against such control, even putting our lives in danger, that Muslims may know true hope and freedom.

We want them to have the choice and the opportunity to respond to it.

Therefore, we must ponder why America is so eager to embrace a religion that millions around the world are desperate to escape.

If we keep allowing Islam to weave its way into our society, all while we hold our Muslim neighbors at arm's length, no one benefits.



So, we must be willing to ask: Are we willing to let the U.S. become the next Iran?

*** This story was originally published in The Washington Times.

Lana Silk is President and CEO of Transform Iran, an organization providing humanitarian aid and support to people inside Iran. Born in Iran on what is known as 'Black Friday,' the day the Islamic Revolution began, she later moved to the United Kingdom, where she built a career as a communications strategist. Today, she advocates for the Iranian people and works to raise global awareness of conditions inside the country, including the challenges faced by its civil society and oppressed minority communities.



