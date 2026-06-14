Actor Neal McDonough Reveals Truth About Hollywood, His Mission to Inspire

Neal McDonough, right, and Ruve McDonough arrive at the LA premiere of "Red 2" at the Westwood Village on Thursday, July 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Neal McDonough is on a mission to live out his faith in Hollywood, creating fulfilling content that helps shape hearts and minds.

McDonough, an eclectic actor who has five children with his wife, Ruve, told CBN News he has tried to teach his kids an important lesson: to put God first.

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“We teach them, ‘The only thing you should care about in life isn’t what mom and dad think of you, isn’t what your friends think of you,'” he said. “‘It’s only what God thinks of you.'”

The “Jimmy” star said he has changed his own mental positioning after going through a difficult time in his life and has been focusing more on loving and serving God — and others.

“To serve God, and to serve others instead of being served — that’s the antithesis to Hollywood,” McDonough said. “Everyone in Hollywood’s looking to be served, and it’s a lonely existence, ’cause you’ll never be served enough.”

When asked about his legacy, the actor said he’s most concerned about how he has served as a husband, father — and human.

“I’m not sure legacy means really that much to me,” he said. “It’s, ‘Did I do the work for Him? Was I a good brother … Was I a good dad? Was I a good husband? Was I good — all those things?'”

He continued, “Sometimes I fall or fell flat on my face, and I’m sure I’ll fall flat on my face again. But I’m trying to push that rock up the hill for Him.”

Ultimately, McDonough said the question of legacy is really about whether a person has worked his hardest to do the right thing.

The actor, who is set to star in “Jimmy,” a new biopic about legendary actor Jimmy Stewart, which will release nationwide Nov. 6, expressed his excitement about portraying Stewart’s dad.

“Jimmy Stewart was a man of faith, and a man of principles, and doing the right thing,” he said. “I’m so blessed to be part of a great film like ‘Jimmy,’ and I can’t wait for people to see this film, because it’s one of those films I know people are gonna … really love.”

Watch the interview for more on “Jimmy” and read our recent report on the film here.