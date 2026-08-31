900+ Dead in Nepal: Operation Blessing Now on the Scene, Helping Survivors

The death toll from the flash flooding disaster in Nepal continues to rise. At least 900 people are confirmed dead across Nepal and China, and 4,700 are missing. As rescuers race against the clock to reach survivors, CBN's Operation Blessing is on the ground helping provide much-needed relief.

New images showed what triggered the disaster in Nepal: a huge chunk of glacial ice that broke free during a landslide.

Rescue crews are now dealing with monsoon downpours and dangerous terrain as they try to locate survivors.

Hope is fading for more scenes like the rescue of a six-year-old girl two days ago from a collapsed building, after workers heard her cries.

Rescuers are desperately trying to find any signs of life.

One hundred people are believed to be trapped in one tunnel. The Nepalese Army is racing to reach them

Eighty-five Americans remain unaccounted for as their families continue to wait for any news about them.

Sunny Patel, who has missing family members, said, "It's tough. It gets harder with every, with every minute, every hour, really, to stay positive because we would have hoped that we would have heard something from them by now."

Many areas remain completely cut off, with mud the consistency of wet cement now covering whole villages.

A man named Kumar, who just escaped in time, said, "My house, my car, my farm. I lost them all right in front of my eyes."

Complicating rescue efforts are fresh warnings of possible new flooding.

The U.S. just announced $3.6 million in emergency humanitarian assistance for Nepal.

State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "That includes up to three months of emergency food for up to 10,000 flood-affected households."

Operation Blessing is now on the ground in Nepal, partnering with Compassionate Hands for Nepal.

Operation Blessing is on the scene to help the Nepali community. Click here to support Operation Blessing's efforts.

Diego Traverso with Operation Blessing said, "The Global Disaster Relief Team is here in Nepal, responding to this flood and this horrific disaster that has happened. We're delivering aid to the families in need. Driving 10, 13 hours to get to the point where nobody is reaching out, and Operation Blessing is reaching out to them, meeting them hand in hand and bringing hope and help."

Ben Karki, the founder of Compassionate Hands for Nepal, said, "We're always grateful to CBN and their generous partners and donors and all the prayer partners, and with the help of CBN and their staff, (flood victims) are provided with fresh hot meals and clothes so they can wear because many of them had to run away and they have nothing."

Working together, Operation Blessing and Compassionate Hands for Nepal are able to reach victims with much-needed relief, including food, propane, water, clothing, and sanitation items.