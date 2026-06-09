60,000 Christians Rally for Jesus in One of the World's Most Secular Countries

Roughly 60,000 Christians recently gathered for a four-day event to mark Pentecost in one of the world's most secular countries.

The vast majority of citizens of the Netherlands, 60 percent of the country, have no religious affiliation at all. But in recent years, Gen Z has been leading a growing return toward Christian faith, according to The World by PRX.

The latest sign of that is seen as tens of thousands of Christians have gathered each year to fervently seek God at the Opwekking Pentecost Conference at Walibi Holland, a large amusement park in Biddinghuizen, about an hour from Amsterdam.

"What a powerful and historic moment. Truly, the Holy Spirit is moving in a glorious way all across Europe, and here in the Netherlands we can feel the wind of revival blowing stronger than ever," wrote European evangelist Jean-Luc Trachsel.

Opwekking means "revival," and this massive Christian awakening attracts over 60,000 attendees, many of whom camp on site and attend various events throughout the conference. In 2025, approximately half of the attendees were under the age of 30.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

The Opwekking Foundation, which began during the Dutch Pentecostal movement, has shared that its mission over the last 60 years has been to follow "Jesus in the power of the Holy Spirit."

2024 - 'The Netherlands Full of Jesus': Dutch Pentecost Conference Sees 63K Participants Glorify God

A growing move of God is not just happening in the Netherlands. CBN News has reported signs of spiritual awakening in multiple European countries in recent years.

Jean-Luc Trachsel recently posted yet another example as crowds of tens of thousands gathered in cities across France to lift up the name of Jesus. He wrote:

"Across more than 20 cities throughout France, tens of thousands of believers gathered these last days to pray, march, and boldly proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Something is shifting. A new season is emerging for France as the Church comes together in unity. Different denominations, ministries, and leaders are laying down their egos and logos to lift up one Name, the Name above every name: Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the only Way, the only Truth, and the only Life. He is the hope of France. He is the hope of Europe and the nations of the world! The harvest is ready. The tide of revival is rising."

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of students across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

For more about how you can see the film, go to TheRevivalGeneration.com