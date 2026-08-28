500+ Dead in Nepal-China Disaster as Lake Poses New Flood Threat, 90 Americans Missing

Officials fear another wall of mud, rock, and water could soon come crashing down on victims of the Nepal mudslide. A natural dam is in danger of breaching, potentially sending a second wave through the valley.

More than 500 people are dead, and search and rescue teams are desperately hunting for survivors. The families of missing American tourists are posting their pictures online and begging for help to find them.

Rescuers have pulled out survivors caked in mud as the urgent search continues for survivors in Nepal and Tibet after catastrophic flash floods swept away entire villages and devastated communities.

More than 1,500 people are missing, including 90 Americans.

In New York, families held a candlelight vigil as they waited for word on their loved ones.



One man shared a video of his brother, who planned his trip for years, dancing happily in Nepal. Dennis Pratel said, "I know that when we see the videos of the devastation that has been done, it's very painful, but we are hopeful, we are positive, we are trying, we are praying for his safe return."



Ten men from Northern Virginia, who set out on a trek from Nepal to Tibet before the flood, have not been heard from since.

Also missing are a couple from New Jersey, who were in the region for a religious retreat.

Geologists believe the disaster started with a massive landslide and glacier collapse high in the Himalayas, displacing more than 100 million cubic meters of ice, rock and debris. University at Albany Climate and Atmospheric Scientist Mathias Vuille said, "There's already loose rock material or an unstable glacier up in the mountain that then is being triggered and contributes material to these downstream mud flows."

22 Americans were believed to be inside a border building when it was erased by a 150-foot wall of water moving at 40 miles per hour. Satellite imagery showed nothing left.

BEFORE & AFTER photos from NEPAL:



BEFORE & AFTER satellite images provided by Vantor show the area of Syapru Besi, Nepal. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)

Meanwhile, Nepal police issued a fresh alert that a dam on the Tibetan side has burst. And China says a dam created by the landslide is at "high risk of breaching," which could send a second wall of water through the valley.

The U.S. State Department is pledging $500,000 to support emergency efforts.

Operation Blessing has mobilized a Global Disaster Response team and is in contact with partners on the ground, preparing to assist in their efforts.

Operation Blessing is en route to help the Nepali community. Click here to support Operation Blessing's efforts.