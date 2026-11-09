45,000 Students Turn to Christ as Massive Revival Sweeps Liberia

Tens of thousands of young people in Liberia are rushing to embrace salvation in Jesus Christ as a student revival is sweeping the West African nation.

Over the past year, a team of evangelists trained by the FORGE ministry has spread out across the country, reporting a wave of revival in schools in town after town. The ministry reports to CBN News that 45,000 students have turned to Christ through its church-based evangelism and discipleship program.

It started in November 2025, when about 400 people came together from across Liberia for a time of training. Among them were 28 young men and women who were equipped to take the gospel into schools and colleges.

Their efforts resulted in tens of thousands of students making decisions to follow Jesus Christ in 2026.

Evangelist Charlie Marq, president of the ministry FORGE, told CBN's Christian World News program, "These believers who came to this training in 2025 realize that God chooses and uses ordinary people. And I believe that that truth is a key to seeing lives unlocked right now all over the globe."

Through their Multiplying Movements initiative, the FORGE ministry pairs evangelism with intentional follow-up and discipleship, equipping local believers to share their faith themselves.

Marq confirms that revival and spiritual hunger are sweeping through the students in Liberia. "Hearts are open to Jesus like never before," he declared.

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"When the foundations of people's lives are shaking, I believe they realize and recognize, 'I need something more than I have now.' Right now, this younger generation has been simultaneously named the most anxious generation we've ever seen, but also the most spiritually open generation," he said.

The testimonies have been powerful as these ordinary but obedient Christian trainees have spread out across Liberia to share the Gospel.

Marq described one young Muslim girl whom they led to Christ. After she left Islam to follow Jesus, she was baptized the next day and was immediately filled with boldness to share her newfound faith.

"She walked across the dirt road, and there were three or four Muslim men sitting there, and she didn't hold back. She ran right up to them and said, 'Guys, I need to be honest. I was in sexual sin and addiction, and I left Islam, and I found Jesus today, and it changed everything. You guys need to give your lives to Christ.'"

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

"She was bold," Marq said, explaining that she had met the Living God. "And that's just one of these lives! ...When they encounter, not an idea, but a Living God, Jesus Himself, everything changes."

FORGE reports it's not just happening in Liberia. A young man in Somalia who had been recruited to become a suicide bomber was also reached with the Gospel. Learn more about FORGE.

SIGNS OF REVIVAL ACROSS EUROPE TOO:

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