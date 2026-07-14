30,000 'Trojan Horses': Europe and Britain Face Muslim Domination and Escalating Threat of Civil War

A Muslim call to prayer marked the 100-year anniversary of the opening of the Grand Mosque of Paris. Once the only official mosque in all of France, there are now almost 3,000, with more than 30,000 mosques across the European Union, including one of the newest, the Grand Mosque in Strasbourg.

Although Muslims remain a small percentage of the population in the European Union and the United Kingdom, their numbers have grown to over 50 million, making Islam the fastest-growing religion there.

A 'Multicultural' Nightmare

In the years after 9/11, political leaders began welcoming large numbers of Muslims into Europe, thinking it would create harmonious, multicultural societies. It hasn't worked out that way.

Many European cities now have Muslim no-go zones, areas too dangerous for police to enter.

Dutch Asylum Minister Bart van den Brink cancelled a visit to an asylum center last week because it was deemed a security risk.

There's been a rape epidemic in some nations that statistics have tied to migrant men, and in Britain, social unrest over what's been called two-tier policing, preferential treatment for Muslims by police, has led to predictions of civil war.

Austrian political scientist Dr. Ralf Schoellhammer says, "We already have these signals. The suburbs of Paris, Malmö in Sweden, in Berlin, Manchester, Liverpool, certain parts of East London where parts are controlled by Muslim gangs. Now there's this attempt to kind of gloss it over and say, 'Oh no, no, these are just the birthing pains of the new great multicultural society.' But I don't think that's what it is. We have public protests in the UK, in Germany, where young men are out in the streets saying, 'We want the caliphate.'"

New Dangers for Women and Jews

The new multicultural societies in Europe and Britain have made it dangerous to be a woman or a Jew.

In Brussels, on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre, pro-Hamas demonstrators joined in a public prayer for "Allah to burn the Jews."

"My city, Brussels, looks more and more like Gaza," says Jöel Rubinfeld with the Belgian League Against Antisemitism. "It's just crazy. It's a tsunami of antisemitism. And Jewish people I speak with in Belgium, they ask themselves, 'Where will we go?'"

Polls show most of Britain's Jews are considering leaving because of growing antisemitic violence.

The head of Britain's Campaign Against Antisemitism, Gideon Falter, told us, "October 7th has simply metastasized out of control. We have rampant Islamist and Leftist extremism in the UK, and perhaps more worrying still, we have authorities which are failing to do anything about it. Or if they are acting, it's only acting to appease the extremists. So, for a lot of British Jews now, we're starting to question our future here."

Britain is also reeling from a grooming gang scandal in which primarily Pakistani Muslim men raped and trafficked hundreds of thousands of white English girls over more than 10 years while police and officials looked the other way.

* Britain's Grooming Gang Scandal - What CBN News Warned You About 8 Years Ago

And in this officially Christian nation, Christians find themselves as second-class citizens because of a system that favors Islam.

King Charles Becomes the 'Defender' of Islam

King Charles recently changed his title in an official document from Defender of the (Christian) Faith to "Protector of the Space for Faith within the Multi-faith Nation."

It means he will now also defend Islam.

In an interview with CBN News, Dr. Gavin Ashenden, a pastor in the court of Queen Elizabeth the Second, accused Charles of breaking his coronation oath, and says the late Queen, who was a devout Christian, would consider Charles' reign "a disaster."

"I don't think she'd be very impressed by Charles' downgrading Christianity to one of a smorgasbord of faiths," Ashenden said. "We do need somebody who will protect the faith. We really ought to be able to stand in the public space and tell people what the Bible says or what the church teaches. We'd like to introduce people to Jesus. But to be told that we can't by the police while at the same time Muslims are free to talk about Muhammad or even do violence in Muhammad's name is a real problem. It's hard not to feel betrayed when the stakes are so high."

Former Muslim and Christian television host Brother Rachid says while Islamic doctrine does not allow for a Christian king like Charles to protect it, Muslims see this as another sign Islam will dominate one day.

The Muslim Dream of Conquering Europe and America

"Well, Muslims are happy that Europeans are opening the door for Islam, and that's what they want," Brother Rachid told us. "I grew up as a Muslim, and we always dreamed that one day we will conquer Rome. We will conquer Europe, we will conquer America and we will subdue them. And Islam will be the victorious religion."

Brother Rachid adds that in Islam, mosques in Christian nations are seen as Muslim territory and act as forward military bases. He calls them "Trojan horses," providing a new perspective on those 30,000 mosques across the EU.

"And they want to build it there so they can claim it for Islam," he said.

Both Brother Rachid and Dr. Schoellhammer believe it may already be too late for Western Europe and the United Kingdom, and their future now will have to be a choice between being dominated by Islam, or Civil War.