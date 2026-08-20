27 Christians Killed as Jihadists Aim to 'Wipe Out the Entirety of Christianity in Nigeria'

A new tragedy is being reported in the ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria. At least 27 Christians have been killed in attacks over the past day.

The situation in Plateau State, Nigeria, involves an ongoing escalation of violent attacks targeting Christian communities. According to reports from Truth Nigeria and International Christian Concern, these attacks are characterized by nighttime raids on villages, resulting in significant loss of life, including children and families.

CBN's Faith In Action gives you a way to make your voice heard! Stand. Sign. Pray. Sign the petition to support Congressional efforts to end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

CBN News spoke with Truth Nigeria's Masara Kim, who is on the ground with the details.

"This highlights the intentions, the motivations of these terrorists. It is to wipe out the entirety of Christianity in Nigeria. This is not about climate change, and this is not about farmer-herder clashes... This is clear religious and ethnic targeting," Masara Kim reports.

One of the latest bloody incidents involved at least 27 deaths in two separate villages, Rim and Mangu, where attackers reportedly operated for hours while the nearby military did nothing to intervene.



"What offense did they commit? Absolutely nothing," Kim said.

Likewise, he believes he could be targeted one day, just for reporting about the persecution of his fellow Christians. "What this means is that as long as I bear the name of... the identity of Christ, I will eventually be killed... And so it is better for me, it is more profiting for me to die while speaking out you know for these people."

International Christian Concern confirms at least 24 Christians were killed in one attack this week on the Bin Mper community in Plateau State.

Give to CBN News - Because Truth Matters® - News You Can Trust

RELATED: