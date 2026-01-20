17,000 Choose Jesus as 130,000 Gather for Philippines Gospel Crusade: 'God Be the Glory'

A powerful wave of spiritual revival is sweeping across the Philippines as thousands were touched by the Spirit of God during a two-day crusade hosted by the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) and led by global Evangelist Jonathan S. Ferriol.

More than 130,000 people gathered in Manila for the "grand and glorious beginning" of the Home Free Global Crusades 2026 over the weekend. The event began at the Quirino Grandstand and featured musical and dance performances as well as worship led by Christian artists Taya and a fresh word from Ferriol.

The Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) hosts crusades throughout the year, and previous stops have included major cities like Milan, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, and Cebu.

The presence and power of God touched thousands, the ministry reported. On Saturday, 60,000 people attended, 7,050 made decisions for Christ, and 5,550 decided to get baptized on site. Sunday's event saw a greater response: 75,000 were in attendance, 10,250 made decisions for Christ, and 6,425 were baptized.

"I noticed that even before I could finish my conclusion in my message, people were already walking forward close to the stage, and they literally rushed to the front to surrender their lives to Jesus! We ran out of baptismal gowns yet, many of them were not discouraged by it and still went on to be baptized - to God be the glory," Ferriol shared after Saturday's outreach.

Video and images shared by the ministry show thousands raising their hands and singing worship to Jesus. Some were brought to visible tears by His transforming love.

"In Manila, the work of God was truly evident. His Word touched the hearts of many, questions were answered, and souls were refreshed, leading to lives won for Christ," the ministry shared.

One of the weekend's highlights was worship led by singer and songwriter Taya. The Christian artist best known for her song "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" shared that leading worship at the outreach was powerful.

"Getting to worship with you all at the Home Free: Global Online Crusades has been such an incredibly sweet and powerful time in the presence of God, witnessing people make the most important decision of their lives — running to the altar to give their lives to Jesus," she shared on social media.

Ferriol is the new Chief Executive Minister of the PMCC (4th Watch). According to the church's website, He inherited the role after the death of his father, Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol, who founded the church alongside his mother, Evangelist Leticia S. Ferriol.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferriol made the decision to "push back against the decline of contemporary evangelistic methods" and made plans to host outdoor events to reach people with the Gospel. The Home Free Global Crusades was born. In the last three years, there have been 14 crusades that have impacted more than 8 million people with the Gospel, and more than 105,000 people have accepted water baptism.

After the weekend's crusade, Ferriol celebrated all that God has done through the ministry.

"I am beyond blessed and honored to be given this platform by God and His divine will to be able to declare the gospel of His Son, Jesus Christ, to hundreds of thousands of people here in Manila and across the world in these past two days," he wrote on social media.

"I really don't care about history or achievements. All I care about are the souls that need to hear and receive the gospel so they can be saved from sin and God finding me faithful to His calling in my life," he continued.

Ferriol added, "To my God, 'Who am I? I have nothing, and I am a nobody…my flaws are more pronounced than my strength, my sins are forever before you…yet, your grace made it possible for a man like me to speak on your behalf to my generation! I am, and I will always be for you!"

While some Christian critics might disagree with certain doctrines of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), the denomination does teach that being "born again" through Jesus Christ is essential for salvation and entering God's kingdom.