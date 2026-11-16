Where Military Tech Meets 40 Below Zero: How Alaska is Helping the Army Prepare for Future Wars

The Pentagon is pushing to develop new technology that could define the future of warfare. But before that equipment can be relied on in combat, it must be tested in extreme conditions. The U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division is doing just that in Alaska, where temperatures can plunge to 40 below zero and even basic military operations become a challenge.

"Alaska is a unique location to test new technology in that it is one of the most challenging environments to be a soldier," said 1st Lt. Geo Lim, who helps develop and adapt technology for the Army's 11th Airborne Division.

Take drones, a major priority for the Pentagon.

"Under optimal conditions, you're getting about 45 minutes of battery life. As soon as you drop below that freezing level, and especially once you get into the negatives, you're cutting that in half, or cutting it into thirds, or into a quarter," said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Nelson, who works on drone technology for the 11th Airborne Division.

That's a big problem when soldiers count on drones to protect them or find enemy positions.

Col. Brian Weightman commands one of the division's combat brigades, testing and adapting new technology in Alaska.

During a recent exercise, when weather grounded most other aircraft, his troops kept their drones flying just above the treetops.

"We might have only had 15 minutes of battery life for our short range reconnaissance, but was enough to find high payoff targets and then strike them," Weightman said.

And when the technology falls short, his soldiers are finding their own solutions.

"I am blown away every day by the innovativeness of our soldiers because they're the ones that are experiencing the problems that need a solution. You know, not me. It's them," Weightman said.

This year, the division launched a new innovation lab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Lim helps run the lab, where soldiers can walk in with a problem, work with fellow soldiers to design, build and test a solution, and leave with that solution in hand.

"Depending on the complexity of the idea, our general turnaround time is between roughly 10 days to two weeks," he said.

Some fixes are surprisingly simple, like 3D-printed snowshoes designed to keep machine gun tripods from sinking into deep snow.

Soldiers also modify drones, making them easier to carry into combat, and are experimenting with insulated pouches to keep drone batteries warm before use.

Nelson, the lab's senior enlisted leader, said the team can also manufacture and repair equipment on-site.

"We're able to build a lot of components here in-house. We're able to repair a lot in-house," Nelson said.

In a place as remote as Alaska, that can make all the difference.

Lt. Col. Pearl Christensen oversees innovation for the division.

"Sometimes we have to solve our own problems here. Getting the repair part may take weeks, may take months, depending on where it's coming from," Christensen said.

In just over six months, the lab saved the Army more than $30 million. And ideas developed in labs like this one could change how soldiers operate on the battlefield.

In a recent innovation competition, one soldier developed an inexpensive radio relay system to extend the range of a strike drone.

"So, in many FPV drones, you have to be able to have line of sight. So that means that the operator has to be able to see the drone. That means other people can see the operator," Christensen said.

But by using a second drone as a relay, the operator can remain hidden while still reaching the target.

Innovations born out of Alaska's freezing temperatures could prove just as valuable half a world away. The 11th Airborne also operates in the Indo-Pacific, where a potential conflict with China could put American troops in very different conditions.

"If we can do it at negative 40 degrees in the Donnelly training area, we can do it in Indonesia or in Japan or in Australia," Weightman said.

From the frozen Arctic to the heat of the Pacific, the Army needs to know what its technology can handle before soldiers have to rely on it in combat.

And for Weightman, the biggest payoff is protecting those on the battlefield.

"We always want to have machines at the leading edge, the most dangerous places... so that we can then preserve human beings," Weightman said.

The Army can't know exactly where the next fight will be or what conditions soldiers will face. But by pushing its technology to its limits and its soldiers to keep innovating, the goal is to ensure they're ready for whatever comes next.