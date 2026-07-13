Washington School District Sued for 'Religious Animus' After Girl Says Her Faith Was Violated

The American Center for Law and Justice is suing a Washington state school district, alleging that it forced a young girl to violate her conscience in school, leaving her in tears.

The child was reportedly forced to attend an assembly even though she was crying because the contents of the presentation violated her Christian faith. And it's not the first time her religious rights have allegedly been ignored. The ACLJ says it's the third time.

CBN News reported on the first instance, back when she was in second grade, and school officials reportedly reprimanded her and searched her backpack after she shared her faith. The ACLJ says the girl was subjected to searches by school officials who confiscated her Bible and gospel tracts.

A second incident allegedly happened earlier this year when she was pulled out of class and scolded for talking about Jesus with her classmates.

"This latest incident began during a mandatory 'Inclusion Assembly' at Sylvester Middle School. As the presentation progressed, our client realized that the assembly was covering topics that conflicted with her family's religious beliefs," an ACLJ statement says. "What followed was not a lesson in tolerance, but hours of moral instruction pressing students to celebrate ideas that directly conflict with our client's Christian faith."

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Christina Compagnone (Stierhoff), Senior Managing Counsel with the ACLJ, contends, "A child identified a conflict with her religious beliefs. She respectfully asked to leave. She sought help from school officials. She explained her concerns. She was visibly upset. And the response from the adults responsible for protecting her welfare was simply outrageous: You have no choice."

"No child should have to choose between her education and her faith," Compagnone says.

The ACLJ reports it sent three demand letters to Highline Public Schools, asking the school system to protect the girl's religious freedom and to "cease the religious animus occurring within the school district."

CBN News reached out to Highline Public Schools for a response to the lawsuit, but the communications officer said she was unable to respond because the school has not been served yet with a lawsuit.

March 2022: WA School Officials Reprimand 2nd Grader and Search Her Backpack After She Shared Her Faith