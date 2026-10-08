Virginians Vote On Abortion Amendment

As the midterm elections get close, early voting is underway in Virginia where an abortion amendment is on the ballot.

Pastors such as Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg are encouraging their congregations to vote against Amendment 1 which would enshrine legalized abortion into the state constitution.

Over 150 pastors have signed an open letter urging voters to reject the measure.

"When evil policies are enacted and Christians sit it out we have no one to blame but ourselves," Hamrick said, "I hope that our country, I hope that our state, would really do what is necessary to honor God."

Since 2022 when The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, abortion laws have been decided by individual states. Thirteen have since outlawed the procedure. With abortion currently legal in Virginia, making it part of the state constitution would likely keep it that way.

Three-hundred Virginia medical professionals have signed a letter encouraging residents to vote yes, including Dr. Kimi Chernoby.

"At no point is a politician more qualified than me or my patients to make decisions for themselves and their pregnancies," she said, "And right now the Virginia Constitution doesn't recognize that right. It means that our ability to provide this care and patients' ability to know they'll receive that care is contingent on who's in office, who's in Richmond."

Conversely, a newly launched coalition, Virginia Medical Professionals for Women's Safety, is advising people to vote no, including Dr. Timothy Boley, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist.

"It would allow abortions to be performed by unlicensed people in locations with no medical inspections," he said, "We would never accept this lack of accountability in any other area of medicine."

Amendment 1 opponents, including House Minority Leader Delegate Terry G. Kilgore (R), add that they believe it is deceptively written.

"I would just ask that all voters not only read the text, but read the explanation on the ballot and then vote no," Kilgore told CBN News. He said one example is the way the measure describes people who can get abortions as "individuals," not "adults," which he says makes a big difference.

"It obviously gives rights to minors," he said, "It also takes away parental consent."

Olivia Gans Turner, President of Virginia Society for Human Life told CBN News the wording of the Amendment calls for a prohibition on prosecuting people who "assist" in abortions.

"What could happen is that predators, people who prey on your minor age daughter online and then convince her to have an abortion without your knowledge cannot be held accountable if the amendment becomes the law in Virginia," she said.

Another argument against Amendment 1 is that it would likely result in third trimester abortions until birth. It changes the current law requiring three doctors agreeing on the necessity of a late-stage abortion to only requiring one.

Victoria Cobb, President of The Family Foundation told CBN News about another example she believes is deceptive

"Stunningly, the amendment is silent on who provides the abortion all the way until you get to the third trimester," she said, "It simply uses the word 'provider.' It does not use the word 'doctor.' It guarantees a woman no doctor and no safety standards."

Cobbs adds the amendment allows for all-cause abortions.

"It's very extreme to allow abortion for any reason, even mental health, up until the very last moments of pregnancy," she said.

The Founding Freedoms Law Center is challenging the working of the ballot summary in court, calling it misleading.