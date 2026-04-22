Virginia Voters OK New Map That Could Decide House Control - Will High Court Intervene?

In a closely-watched election, Virginia voters narrowly approved a new congressional map. This decision could end up shaping who controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrats and their allies poured $70 million into convincing Virginia voters to back their new redistricting map. The move could help them flip more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and maybe take control in November's midterm election.



They even brought in former President Barack Obama to help win over Virginia voters. "You can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms," Obama said in a television ad.

The Democrats' efforts paid off. With the new map, Democrats could end up with 10 congressional seats, leaving Republicans with just 1.

Right now, Republicans have 5 seats, and Democrats hold 6.

Former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said this new map is nothing more than a Democrat power grab.

"It's illegal, and I think it's immoral what they are doing to try to basically steal the voices from millions of Virginians and disenfranchise them and take the northern Virginia blue counties and jam them into the rest of the state in what is going to be, if it's not overturned, the most gerrymandered map in America," he explained.

Democrats say it's a response to Republican efforts in states like Texas to redraw maps that give them an electoral advantage.

While Virginia voters approved the redistricting plan, the State Supreme Court is about to step in. The amendment is challenged on the grounds that the state legislature broke its own rules by skipping a special session on the redistricting amendment and by using misleading language on the ballots.

Democrats are also gearing up to challenge Republican redistricting plans in Florida later this month.



