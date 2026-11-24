VA School District Closes 29 Schools After Failing to Screen 500+ Employees for Child Abuse

A Virginia school district has been shut down over a failure to screen hundreds of employees against the state's child abuse registry.

The Albemarle County School District says 524 employees passed criminal background checks but were not screened for child abuse or neglect, which is a legal requirement.

The negligence came to light after several arrests drew attention to the district's hiring practices, including:

A former elementary school employee charged with sex crimes involving children.

A former teacher who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Three administrators accused of failing to report suspected child abuse.

The district says at least four of those employees were properly screened.

The district's 29 schools are closed this week while the checks are carried out.

The federal government is investigating the failure and withholding funds from the district.

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The U.S. Department of Education designated the Virginia Department of Education as "high-risk," with U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon expressing outrage over the situation.

"A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders," said McMahon.

"Parents should never have to question whether their child's school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn," she said.

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