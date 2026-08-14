US Missionary Freed from 9 Months in Captivity After White House Prioritized His Rescue

An American missionary who was kidnapped last October has been released.

As CBN News reported, Kevin Rideout was seized in the West African nation of Niger on Oct. 21 by three gunmen.

The 50-year-old missionary pilot is on his way back to the U.S., and he is reported to be "in good health in the care of U.S. officials," according to the evangelical missionary group SIM International.

The missionary group also said Rideout will soon be reunited with his extended family.

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No armed group claimed responsibility for his kidnapping, and the full details surrounding his release are unclear, but the New York Times reports his release had been a priority for the White House since his abduction.

President Trump celebrated the rescue in a post on Truth Social, saying:

"I am proud to announce that Kevin Rideout, a wonderful Christian Missionary, is back in United States Custody. Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa — The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth. Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!"

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The news comes the same week as the U.S. secured the release of another American, Robert Gilman, who had been held captive by Russia for four years.

Gilman's health was failing in prison, and the U.S. and his family said he had been falsely accused and held by the Russian regime for political purposes.

After his release, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out that, "Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office."

Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office.



We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/tw9zDX6IMu — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Niger has gone through upheaval that's partially connected to Russia.

Niger has long faced attacks from armed groups including jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State organization. But Christian persecution has especially increased there since 2023 after a military coup led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard unit, deposing democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

After that coup, Niger's new military regime switched its alliances, choosing to start working with Russia and turning against Western alliances. The new regime ousted Western partners, including the United States, which had a military presence in the country.

In June, more than 30 people were killed when gunmen attacked Niger's main airport in Niamey. It was the second attack this year at the airport, which serves as a strategic hub for the ruling military’s command.

BACKGROUND: US Missionary Abducted by Suspected Jihadists: 'Ask the Lord to Guard Him'