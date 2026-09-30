UniteUS Revival Reaches Miami as Hundreds More Students 'Go All In With Jesus'

Revival arrived in Miami last night as hundreds of students responded to the Gospel message at the latest UniteUS outreach in Florida.

The evangelistic ministry reached the University of Miami campus, gathering at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables to share the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ.

UniteUS founder Tonya Prewett preached along with her daughter Madison Prewett Troutt and son-in-law Grant Troutt. The JWALKERS worship collective led music for the special night, including Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky, and Roosevelt Stewart.

Prewett posted, "God marked the University of Miami tonight! Hundreds of students made the decision to go all in with Jesus and follow up with water baptism!"

UniteUS also shared in a post:

"MIAMI, we'll be thanking God for last night for a long time!! People from so many different backgrounds and walks of life came together to worship Jesus, and we got to see lives changed and callings discovered. What a gift to be in that room with you!

"And then to go outside afterward and watch students get baptized!! Those are moments we'll never forget. We're so grateful we get to be part of something that means so much in the lives of these students.

"Thank you to everyone who came, served, invited a friend, and prayed for this night! We're praying that what God began last night continues to grow as students head back to their everyday lives. We love you, Miami, and we're celebrating with you!!"

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Last week, UniteUS reported another amazing night of spiritual awakening on the campus of Pepperdine University, where many more students also confessed Christ as Lord and chose to be baptized.

MORE: Hundreds Choose Christ as College Revival Reaches Pepperdine: 'What a night!! What a God!!'

The very first Unite outreach was held on September 12, 2023, at Auburn University, and the leaders were blown away by the hunger for God among the students. Afterward, hundreds headed down to a local lake for a spontaneous baptism.

"We had prayed for that night, but we had no idea what was about to happen," the ministry reports. "People were getting in the water in the clothes they came in while everyone on the bank sang, cheered, and watched it happen. We're still so grateful we got to be there!"

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Since then, UniteUS has become a nationwide revival movement with more than two dozen college campuses reached and more than 100,000 students participating.

The next UniteUS event will be held October 13 at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and October 27 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of students. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.