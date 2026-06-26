United Methodist Church Rejects Asbury Seminary, Birthplace of the Great Outpouring of 2023

The Christian university that became a launching point for an outpouring of the Spirit of God across American campuses has been rejected by the United Methodist Church (UMC).

The UMC has decided to remove Asbury Theological Seminary of Wilmore, Kentucky, from its list of approved seminaries.

Asbury is a multi-denominational, evangelical seminary that's been rooted in the Wesleyan tradition, also known as Methodism, since 1946. But now the UMC's accrediting body, the University Senate of The United Methodist Church, has decided to no longer accept seminary graduates from Asbury because it disagreed with the denomination's decision to endorse homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

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Dr. David F. Watson, president of Asbury Theological Seminary, issued a statement saying:

"...Throughout the process, we were honest and clear about our doctrinal and ethical standards, even when those differed from the recently amended Social Principles of the UMC. Their final decision to delist us was unilateral. While we had hoped for a different outcome, our focus remains steadfast on our unchanging calling..."

"...We affirm marriage as sanctioned by God, which joins one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union for life, as delineated in Scripture, and provides the sole context for sexual intimacy, helping to ensure the blessings of that relationship as God intended."

The UMC's move to drop Asbury stands in stark contrast to the vibrant spiritual hunger that was seen at the university when a powerful move of God unfolded there in 2023. The unplanned revival at Asbury lasted more than two weeks and only ended because the administration chose to halt it so students could get back to work.

The Asbury Awakening was the biggest U.S. revival in more than 50 years. Although it lasted only two weeks and two days, the impact was felt far and wide, not only on campus but around the world.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of students across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

"It was an overwhelming glimpse of just God, His goodness, yeah, His goodness, His mercy, His grace, His firmness. It was a glimpse of what heaven's going to be like when we get to just reign and dwell with God forever," 20-year-old Asbury student Caleb Rushing told CBN News in 2024.

The revival also appeared to have put Asbury back on the map in other ways. Enrollment rose about 25 percent, including the largest incoming freshman class in 25 years.

The spiritual fervor seen at Asbury has spread nationwide, kicking off an awakening that has ignited and rejuvenated faith among thousands of college students over the past three years.

Thai Lam of the Revival Is Family Foundation told CBN News, "Asbury was probably the first time Gen Z has witnessed a move of God in their generation where it's not something they are just seeing and hearing from history books, but they can witness it and something they can remember in their lifetime."

Asbury will continue to train Christian students for ministry since it has historically served over 75 different denominations, and not just the UMC.

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