United in Burning Down America: The Red-Green Alliance

As protests in France convulsed into weeks of arson, looting, and street warfare that spread to other nations, the world had a front-row seat to watch the Red-Green Alliance in action.

Red flags of socialists and communists flew alongside the Palestinian flags of Islamists.

Student protests over bad schools were quickly hijacked by an alliance with the intent to overthrow democratic governments.

The Far Left and Islamists who make up the Red-Green alliance have such different beliefs that the two sides should be attacking each other, but they have joined forces because there is something they both hate more and want to destroy.

United by What They Want to Destroy

Sean Durns, Director of the Counter Extremism Research Center, says, "They're united by what they oppose. And what they oppose is Western civilization."

Durns says they're coming for the United States and Israel.

"What the Islamists want to do and what the Marxist Left wants to do is to change this country," Durns said. "And they're united in burning it down."

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani has identified 101 Red-Green organizations across 9 countries that are inciting protests in Europe. They include Code Pink and groups such as International Socialist Alternative and the website Breakthrough News, with what Islam experts told us includes quiet support from the Muslim Brotherhood.

One Reported Funding Source: A Marxist Millionaire in China

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee is investigating Shanghai-based Marxist multimillionaire Neville Roy Singham as a major funding source behind the alliance.

Nomani has traced at least $278 million from Singham going to six U.S. nonprofits that serve as funding hubs within a network of activist groups, media organizations, and think tanks promoting socialist revolution and pro-China causes.

Durns says, "Singham, who is based in Shanghai and whose wife is one of the leaders of CodePink, a woman named Jodie Evans, has been connected to various different groups that are supporting some of these protests that unfolded in Europe, and which they're promising to bring to American shores."

Leftist and Muslim: Leftist First or Muslim First?

A growing number of politicians, such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, are both Leftists and Muslim.

Islam expert Raymond Ibrahim says it can be difficult to know such a person's ultimate allegiance.

Ibrahim says, "There's a very long historical trail about Muslims, politically active Muslims, who are actually concealing their ultimate motives. This actually goes back to Mohammed. Mohammad oftentimes facilitated deception, including telling his followers, 'You can even denounce me amongst my enemies, so they know you're not with me.' And so it does have a doctrinal backing whereby the Muslim can deceive the non-Muslim if it is good and advantageous for the Ummah (the Muslim world) and for Islam."

The Red-Green Alliance in the Iranian Revolution

Some date the beginning of the Red-Green Alliance to Ayatollah Khomeini's takeover of Iran, when the Western Left believed that overthrowing the shah would be a triumph over imperialism. Khomeini even began using Marxist concepts in his speeches, such as class struggle.

Durns says, "The Shah was ousted by a Red-Green Alliance, and the results were disastrous. Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution remade the world and remade global politics forever. And we're still living with its consequences."

After seizing power, Khomeini brutally purged Iranian left-wing parties, arresting and eventually executing Leftist dissidents who had helped him.

Middle East political analyst Magdi Khalil sees Islamists in America using the same playbook.

"They know they need leverage to American society, to European society," Khalil says, "and they use the left wing, far left, as a leverage to Western societies."

Transforming the Political landscape

Islamists in the U.S. have already achieved a great deal. After the October 7th massacre of Israelis by Hamas, a Harvard study found more than 12,000 anti-Israel demonstrations in the U.S. over a 9-month period, many of them on college campuses. The term 'Islamophobia' has become widely viewed as a form of bigotry. Many elected Muslim officials have been sworn in on the Quran, including Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Zohran Mamdani, and there has never been more pressure on democratic lawmakers to denounce Israel.

An anti-Israel movement has even emerged among conservatives, with Tucker Carlson mocking concern about the terror group Islamic Jihad, adding, "whatever that is."

Some would argue a campaign ad for Abdul El-Sayed showing Americans angry that the U.S. helps Israel would not have seen the light of day 10 years ago. The ad shows a couple shopping for groceries, when the woman tells the man to put the eggs back, and says, "We have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians."

President Trump announced on Election Day morning that he and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu have agreed that military aid to Israel will be ending.

A Bigger Threat than 9/11?

Magdi Khalil believes the Red-Green Alliance is a bigger threat to America than even 9/11, saying, "9/11 came from outside, from an international Islamic terror organization outside the United States. But now the challenge is inside the United States and inside the West. This is huge."

Durns warns that the Red-Green Alliance "should not be underestimated. They should not be taken for granted. They're very organized. They're very clear about their objectives. And unfortunately, I think a lot of Americans have been asleep at the wheel."

Philosopher Eric Hoffer wrote that "mass movements can grow and spread without belief in a God, but never without a belief in a devil."

The Red-Green Alliance agrees on who the devil is.