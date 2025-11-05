Tucker Carlson Obviously Doesn't Know What the Bible Says About Christian Zionism 

ANALYSIS

When former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently declared that he "despises Christian Zionists more than anyone on earth," dismissing our beliefs as a "dangerous heresy" and a "brain virus infecting the church," he wasn't just attacking a political stance. He was maligning the faith of millions of Bible-believing Christians whose love for Israel is rooted not in politics, but in Scripture itself.



Carlson's October 27, 2025, interview with far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes, an open Holocaust denier who has praised Hitler, marked a moral descent even by today's divisive standards. Carlson, Fuentes and their online allies, like Candace Owens, are attempting to reshape conservatism into something darkly hostile toward Israel and the Jewish people.

As National Review wrote in its recent editorial, "A Time for Choosing on Antisemitism," this is a moral abomination that must be rejected.



Is there a biblical basis for Christian support for Israel? Absolutely. The foundation of Israel is not a modern political project, it's a divine promise with the deep biblical roots.

In Genesis 12:1–3, God told Abraham: "I will make you a great nation...I will bless those who bless you." From that moment, Israel became God's beloved—a covenant people in a promised land. This precious, special land is called an "everlasting possession" given to Abraham and his descendants.



Jerusalem is the only city in the world that God commands us to pray for: "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee" (Psalm 122:6). God promised King David that He would "appoint a place for My people Israel... and they shall dwell in their own place and be disturbed no more."



Jesus Himself reaffirmed Israel's central role in God's plan. In His final words before the Ascension, Jesus said, "You shall be My witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and unto the uttermost parts of the earth." The story of salvation begins in Jerusalem—and it ends there.



From Isaiah 2:3—"For out of Zion shall go forth the law"—to Psalm 102:16, which promises that when "the Lord shall build up Zion, He shall appear in His glory," Scripture ties God's redemptive plan directly to Israel.



No nation is mentioned more often or more affectionately in the Bible. The Psalmist wrote, "The Lord shall bless thee out of Zion, and thou shalt see the good of Jerusalem all the days of thy life."



Scripture foresaw the modern rebirth of Israel. God promised, in Ezekiel, "I will gather you from all nations and bring you back into your own land." And then later, in Amos, God promises that He will "restore the fortunes of My people Israel...and they shall never again be uprooted."

Today, that prophecy has become history. The Hebrew language has been revived. Israel has been reborn. Jerusalem has been reunited. These are not coincidences—they are confirmations of God's faithfulness.



Recent hatred and disdain toward the Jewish people, no matter what a person's beliefs on Zionism, are unbiblical. I know the cost of antisemitism personally. My father, who claimed to be a Christian, harbored deep hatred toward Jews. When I was 11, he tried to strangle me as I shielded my Jewish mother from his violence. Years later, a self-described "Christian Nationalist" murdered two people, including an Arkansas state trooper, while attempting to reach my home because I am a Christian Zionist.



This hatred is not new. History repeats itself when hatred goes unchallenged. Millions of Protestants once followed Hitler, believing "God sent us the Chancellor."

Words kill. And today, new voices are once again masking ancient hatred in religious language.



Tucker calls Christian Zionism "heresy." I, along with many other American evangelicals, call it fidelity to Scripture. Christian Zionism is not about politics—it is about standing with God's promises and with His people. To oppose Israel is to oppose the Word of God itself.

It is time for Christians to make a choice. Will we stand with the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—or with those who curse what He has blessed?



Dr. Mike Evans is one of the world's foremost experts on Israel and the Middle East. He is the author of 117 books, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and a cherished friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



