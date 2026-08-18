Trump Tells Kid 'God Was Watching You,' Honors Teen Who Saved Boy's Life

President Donald Trump meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams, left, in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The teenage lifeguard who saved a 10-year-old boy struggling in powerful waves along the California coast was honored at the White House Monday.

Video captured 16-year-old Ryder Williams as he fought through heavy surf and relentless waves to pull Nathaniel Rai to safety on the beach in Santa Cruz last month.

“What you did was incredible, and everybody saw it,” President Trump told the boys, referring to a viral video of the July rescue in Santa Cruz. “When I first saw it, I said, ‘roll that back, I want to see that again.’”

The video shows Williams clutching the boy as heavy waves repeatedly crash over them. At one point, the boys disappear for several seconds under the massive waves before emerging from the surf as Williams refused to give up, hauling Nathaniel toward the shore.

President Trump hosted the two and their families in the Oval Office Monday, along with lifeguard Aaron Bohnen, who assisted in the rescue.

The president called Williams "a real hero" and told young Nathaniel, "God was watching you."

Williams gave credit to those who trained him for his actions. He said he hopes to train as a paramedic and become a firefighter.

Trump said Williams displayed "tremendous grace" under pressure.

“It’s so amazing to see this happen, to see it before your eyes,” Trump said. “I’ve seen rescues before. I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”