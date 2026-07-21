Tropical Storm Bertha Takes Aim at Gulf Coast as Texas Victims Begin Recovery from Recent Floods

Tropical Storm Bertha is strengthening as it heads for the U.S. Gulf Coast. (NOAA image)

Tropical Storm Bertha is strengthening as it heads for the U.S. Gulf Coast. It's expected to make landfall anywhere from Florida to Louisiana, with possible effects reaching as far west as Texas.

The National Hurricane Center reported on Tuesday morning that the storm was about 110 miles south of Panama City, Florida, and 170 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

As of Tuesday morning, Bertha had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, but the storm only formed on Monday night and is already picking up wind speed.

Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and tropical storm-force winds are all expected over the coming days. Potentially life-threatening storm surges of up to 4 feet are possible in portions of Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida, the hurricane center said.

Texas Already Dealing with Catastrophic Flooding

In Texas, where many communities are still recovering from last week’s catastrophic flooding, the long road to recovery is just beginning.

Operation Blessing is already on the ground in Kerrville, setting up a food truck to serve hot meals to families affected by the flooding.

OB relief teams are also partnering with a local church to distribute pallets of cleanup supplies and hygiene kits.

When disaster strikes, Operation Blessing brings relief and lasting hope to people facing crisis and uncertainty. Your support helps make that possible.

Many of these same hurting Texas Hill Country communities are still recovering from the devastating Fourth of July flooding in 2025, when catastrophic flash floods claimed more than 130 lives across Central Texas, including many in Kerr County and children from Camp Mystic.

During that response, Operation Blessing provided emergency meals, cleanup supplies, volunteer assistance, and encouragement to families as they began the difficult work of rebuilding.

***Click Here to Send Emergency Relief to Disaster Victims.***