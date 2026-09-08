'Totally Demonic': Jonathan Cahn Says He Was Attacked by Viral Duct-Taped Man on Plane

Celebrated author and Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn is making headlines after revealing that he was the unnamed passenger who drew the ire of a man who allegedly became so out of control he needed to be duct-taped to an airplane seat.

Cahn shared his account of the disturbing incident aboard American Airlines Flight 618, proclaiming that the widely circulated images of a passenger being duct-taped — and media accounts of what unfolded — did not tell the full story.

He told CBN News he was returning home after a number of interviews promoting his new book, The Altar of Pergamon, when his assigned seat was unexpectedly changed shortly before the flight. Little did he know that his new placement on the plane would yield an experience he'd never forget.

Cahn ended up sitting beside a man who he said initially appeared friendly. In fact, the two talked for roughly two hours, with the passenger asking about his books and discussing his own family — but then the situation shifted after Cahn prayed about whether God wanted him to share his faith with the man.

"I said, 'Give me an opening to share salvation with him, and share love with him,'" he said.

According to Cahn, the conversation turned toward faith, and he shared his testimony of once being an atheist and eventually coming to believe in God. Then, he said, the man's behavior abruptly changed.

"At that moment, I've never seen anything like this," he said. "His face changes. His voice changes."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Cahn described the transformation as dramatic and spiritual, saying, "It was like someone getting taken over."

He said the passenger began cursing Jesus and God, making vulgar statements and disturbing other people aboard the aircraft. Cahn said the man later became friendly again before allegedly putting his hands around Cahn's neck and lightly striking him.

One of the most unusual moments involved Cahn's laptop. At one point, a black line appeared on his screen. He said the passenger then reached over and tapped the computer, forcing the black area to spread across the entire screen.

Cahn said the computer was particularly important because it contained his writings and other projects.

Then, the author felt God tell him to protect his computer because the devil would use the man to destroy it. Listening to this warning, he attempted to leave his seat with the laptop and alleged that this is when the passenger lunged for it.

"We are wrestling on the plane," Cahn said, noting that the computer became the focal point of the chaos. "I mean, we are literally wrestling."

Cahn said the pilot contacted the ground for an emergency landing as the confrontation continued. Eventually, two passengers, including a retired police officer, intervened. Flight attendants provided duct tape to restrain the man, and the plane landed in Baltimore, where authorities took the man into custody.

The irony of the entire incident is that Cahn's latest book The Altar of Pergamon — which came out just before this incident — deals with themes surrounding the devil and spiritual warfare. He believes some of what unfolded on the flight is rooted in that spiritual battle.

Give to CBN News - Because Truth Matters® - News You Can Trust

"The warfare is real, the enemy is real, and God is real," he said.

Despite what happened, Cahn said he has no desire to condemn the passenger. Instead, he said he prays for him, and he even delivered a message to him.

"God loves you," he said. "God's arms are open. He loves you, and He'll receive you and wash that all away and give you a new beginning."

Watch the full interview for more on this shocking story: