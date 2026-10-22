Thousands Seek Christ at Revival Event in San Diego: 'Every Baptism Represents a Life Changed'

The Gospel is alive and well in California as more hearts are awakening to God. The latest example came over the weekend as faithful followers of Christ created space for hungry souls to encounter Him at Movement San Diego 2026.

Thousands gathered along the Pacific coast in Oceanside, California, for the event, declaring faith in Jesus through worship, prayer, evangelism, and powerful oceanfront baptisms.

"Thank You, Jesus! Every baptism represents a life changed, a heart surrendered, and a YES to following Him!!" the Movement San Diego group declared in a social post.

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The massive multi-church evangelistic gathering took place Saturday, October 17, at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater, featuring live worship music from groups like Circuit Rider Music and Upper Room, alongside mass open-air baptisms right by the ocean.

Beforehand, Pastor Mike Doyle of Movement Church in New York City, who also founded Movement San Diego, explained, "The whole heart for the event is we want to see revival in California, and we want to see people come to know the Lord Jesus."

And that's just what happened.

Baptize the World posted afterward, "Movement San Diego was INCREDIBLE! So many people made the decision to publicly declare their faith in Jesus through baptism, and we're still celebrating every life changed and every YES to Jesus!"

The California-based Baptize the World group has been on a similar mission to stoke the fires of revival in the state. While that baptism movement isn't technically connected to the Movement San Diego group, they share the same mission.

Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church in Irvine, California, initially launched that baptism-focused effort as Baptize SoCal at Pirate's Cove, in which more than 4,000 souls were water-baptized back in 2023. Over the years, it expanded into Baptize California, then Baptize America, and now Baptize the World.

2023: 'The Biggest Water Baptism' in US History? 4,166 Baptized at Historic Beach from Jesus Movement

The next synchronized mass-baptism campaign by Baptize the World is scheduled for Pentecost Sunday, May 16, 2027.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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