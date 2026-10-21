'They're Demonic': Astronaut Who Walked on the Moon on Shocking Truth About Aliens

Former astronaut Charlie Duke is known for being the youngest man to walk on the moon. But Duke, 91, is also a strong Christian who has a fascinating perspective on aliens and UFOs, subjects that have received a plethora of attention of late.

The astronaut, who was the spacecraft communicator for the Apollo 11 Moon landing in 1969 and spent 265 hours in space during that time, told CBN News he once wasn’t so sure about his beliefs on the true nature of aliens and UFOs.

“For a long time [years ago] I was praying about UFOs, and asked for a sign,” Duke said. “I felt like UFOs were demonic … but I was saying that at rotary clubs and stuff like that, and people were laughing me off the stage.”

So, he asked the Lord to help him come to a definitive conclusion that would settle the matter once and for all.

“I said, ‘God, if I’m really right about this, then give me a sign tomorrow morning that a very good friend of mine at breakfast will start talking about UFOs,'” he said. “And this guy’s a businessman. He never talks about science stuff or … stuff like that. So the next morning at breakfast, we sat down, he said, ‘Charlie, come on over. I wanna start talking to you about UFOs.'”

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Duke interpreted this as an answer to his prayer. The former astronaut then appealed to Scripture to make his case, looking at the Bible’s description of Satan to further conclude his position.

“The Lord says what we’re seeing is real, but the devil can appear as an angel of light, the Bible says,” he said. “And so what I believe … is the UFOs are trying to turn us away from the truth and run after these alien beings, which are really not beings at all. They’re demonic.”

Ultimately, Duke said he’s unconcerned with those who might laugh at him or mock his perspective on the matter.

“You can laugh at me if you want to, but that’s … what God showed me, and I’m sticking to it,” he said.

Duke said he never personally viewed anything on his flight to the moon that would be considered alien or UFO-like. Watch the interview above for more.

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