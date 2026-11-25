Thanksgiving Storm Could Snarl Travel as Winds and Flooding Rains Could Pose More Than a Headache

The Thanksgiving travel rush is already underway. And now, the weather could make getting where you're going a whole lot harder. A powerful coastal storm is moving up the East Coast today and Thanksgiving Day, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

For travelers already dealing with the usual holiday stress, the storm is another concern.

"Thanksgiving is going to be nuts. I would literally recommend being here; they say three hours (early), take the three hours, you're going to need it," said traveler Herbert Tobias.

Wind gusts could reach 60 miles an hour from Virginia's Tidewater area near the North Carolina border up to New England. That means potentially messy roads and a serious headache for airlines.

"Traveling is already stressful. And then it's so much that is out of your control. And I just, I hope that people are more conscious and aware," said Chianti Blackmon, a traveler from New York.

The storm comes as travelers are still dealing with the fallout and uncertainty surrounding a recent FAA ground stop.

And with that ground stop still fresh in travelers' minds, there's already plenty of anxiety about what could happen if the weather causes more disruptions.

"We saw that unprecedented FAA outage that has a lot of people nervous. But that is a very rare incident," said Sam Sweeney, a travel expert. "The airlines have multiple systems, backup systems. They say they're ready to go. But again, have the airline's app if there's a problem."

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Travelers are already thinking about what they'll do if their plans fall apart.

"100 percent was thinking through alternatives," said Chris Bos, a traveler from Chicago. "Thankfully I've got a bunch of friends here, so there was a standby list of people ready to come pick me up in case, you know, something happened."

And then there's the water.

Strong onshore winds and unusually high tides could bring moderate to major coastal flooding from Georgia and the Carolinas all the way to Long Island.

For some travelers, having a backup plan could mean canceling altogether.

And it's not just the East Coast dealing with water. Parts of California, flooded by so-called "king tides," are putting coastal communities on alert. Flooding could disrupt roads and transit through the Thanksgiving weekend.

Back on the East Coast, the storm won't be gone when the turkey is served. Rain and strong winds are expected to linger through Friday, especially across the Northeast.

The weather could also affect one of Thanksgiving morning's biggest traditions: the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There's even a chance the weather could ground the balloons for the first time since 1971.

"This is a huge storm with a lot of impacts and weather service is telling us high winds is the main hazard, which is not great for big balloons," said Christina Farrell, commissioner of New York City Emergency Management.

For anyone flying this Thanksgiving, officials and travel experts are urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Drivers are also encouraged to monitor road conditions and the latest forecast before leaving home.

And give yourself plenty of extra time, because this year, the biggest Thanksgiving travel headache may not be the crowds; it may be the weather.