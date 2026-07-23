Texas Meteorologist Speaks Out After Viral Prayer: ‘The Spirit of God Came Over Me’

The first time Bill Taylor prayed live on air happened six or seven years ago.

“I do remember in the hallway the next day, my boss was walking and [we] crossed paths and he said, ‘Great job last night; I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,'” the San Antonio meteorologist recalled. “And I said, ‘Thank you. Thank you very much.’ And that was it.”

Those on-air prayers have happened a number of times since — including last week, when the Texas Hill Country was facing another catastrophic storm almost one year to the day after devastating floods claimed the lives of more than 139 people, including nearly 30 — mostly children — at Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls.

With that not-too-distant nightmare in mind, Taylor, chief meteorologist for KENS 5, the local CBS News affiliate, said he felt compelled to pray for the safety of those in the path of what looked to be an impending tornado.

“The Spirit of God came over me and said, ‘Pray,'” he said. “And I just started. … Then I went just right back into that live coverage, and praise God that He delivered, as He always does. He’s faithful, and we were protected from what maybe could have been a lot worse.”

In all, the death toll for these latest floods is two and state crews rescued more than 270 people while local officials in Uvalde and Zavala rescued more than 300. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said about 125 people were transferred to shelters in the Uvalde area.

Nearly 600 homes and 100 businesses across Kerr, Kendall, and Comal Counties were damaged or destroyed. CBN’s Operation Blessing is on the ground in Kerr County, which sustained the bulk of the destruction, to assist in the recovery effort.

In “times of trouble,” Taylor said, it’s important to remember God is “like any father who wants his child to come sit in his lap and and be comforted.”

“When we ask [God] for that protection, when we lean into Him,” the weatherman said, “He’s … our refuge and … our strength and comfort.”

A native of New Jersey, Taylor was raised Catholic, but “didn’t surrender” to God fully until about 10 years ago.

His faith, the meteorologist said, didn’t truly catch fire until he married his devoutly Christian wife in Montgomery, Alabama, where they attended First Baptist Church.

“That was when the light was really shining and the flame was lit,” Taylor explained. “Jay Wolf, the pastor there, really just taught me so much more about the Bible. And I just got this insatiable appetite to learn more and to grow in faith.”

It was there — in Montgomery — that Taylor experienced what he called a “radical transformation,” where he gave God total control over his entire life, or “house,” rather than keeping “a couple rooms … to myself.”

“Jesus took my heart and just said, ‘Let’s go,'” he remembered. “And I finally gave Him every room of the house, gave Him full control of my life. And I have not regretted it.”

“I’m living my best days, truly living my best days,” Taylor added.

As a Christian in the news business, Taylor’s aware just how heavy and difficult some stories can be and knows the need to “keep hope alive” when discouraging events unfold.

He lives by the acronym H.O.P.E., which he said stands for, “Holding Onto Promises Everlasting.”

“Take heart, I have overcome the world,” Taylor said, referring to John 16:33. “There will be deep valleys. And when we really lean in, our abiding time has to be solid. We have to begin the day first seeking His Kingdom, first seeking His righteousness, first seeking Him, putting the armor on, because the enemy is up and ready to rob, kill, and destroy every single day.”

Spending dedicated time with God is critical because there is “a battle occurring” that is “between your ears.”

Increasingly, it seems, the next generation is finding answers in the pews at church. Taylor said he’s encouraged to see the growing number of young Americans flocking to faith.

“The church is rising like never before,” he said. “Youth movements are so vibrant. There are teenagers and young adults on fire for Jesus right now.”

Now seven years after his first on-air prayer, Taylor is confident in his convictions and comfortable sharing his faith publicly “as a representative of the Kingdom … where I can represent Him in everything I’m doing.”

“Stepping into this purpose more — knowing that this is truly a call — has really helped build that confidence,” he said. “And everywhere I am, I know Who I represent, and I’m bold about it.”

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