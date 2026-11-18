Amid a surge of tech outages sweeping industries across the U.S., combat veteran and author Ben Peterson is sounding the alarm that Americans are becoming too dependent on technologies — and not just for gathering information. Many, he warned, are using quickly evolving AI tools to outsource thinking, decision-making, and even relational navigation.

He told CBN News he is witnessing an alarming trend among young military personnel, who are using technology to process conversations and make personal decisions for them.

“I began to notice a massive shift — at least in the last two years, especially in our Gen Z population — of young people that are joining the military, and they’re beginning to rely on artificial intelligence to think for them,” he said. “Before they respond to something, they put it into the chat and say, ‘Hey, how should I handle this? You know me better than I know myself. I trust you more than I trust myself. Help me and think for me.'”

Peterson, who was deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009, where he served as a chaplain’s assistant, described a growing dependency on chatbots for guidance and direction, noting he’s seen the next generation eschewing the use of their own judgment on issues.

The data bears out what he’s saying, too. Over the summer, the Barna Group released data showing more than half (62%) of “practicing Christians” described trusting AI’s advice for their “mental and physical wellbeing” and nearly half (48%) said they’d trust the technology’s guidance for their spiritual growth. Additionally, 30% of American adults said advice from AI “is just as trustworthy as advice from a pastor.”

But even to the people who make a concerted effort to avoid artificial intelligence, there is only so much they can do. The technology, he said, is becoming increasingly ubiquitous. Peterson noted, for example, it has been integrated into social media, search engines, banking, the medical industry, and many other everyday services.

“We can run,” he said, “but we can’t hide.”

While the spate of outages and disruptions have been concerning to many, Peterson urged Christians not to respond with fear or become consumed by speculation about the end times — a hot topic when it comes to AI and other nascent technologies. Instead, he emphasized living faithfully, investing in future generations and maintaining a daily relationship with God.

Believers, he emphasized, should be opening their Bibles before picking up their phones to scroll social media or pore over the news. Peterson also urged Christians to balance their study of the end times with living in the here-and-now and investing in what is going on in the world.

“If I live with a scarcity and an end times — constant end times mindset — I think it puts us in a place of consistent fear and, [can prompt us to think things like,] ‘Well, what’s this for anyways?'” he said, noting he’s living in the “tension” of not hyper-fixating on identifying possible signs of the end times while at the same time “being prepared for the imminent return of Christ.”

However, Peterson didn’t mince words about the role he believes AI will play in the end times. He said, “Do I think that AI is setting us up for absolute world disaster and for the end times? Without question.”

“This is going to start moving so fast — and I think we’re starting to experience these birth pains,” Peterson added, referring to Matthew 24:8, where Jesus described to His followers the end-times signs that will precede His second coming.

But perspective is important. When so many things — like artificial intelligence — are vying for our constant attention and often spark anxieties, Peterson said believers ought to look for opportunities to pursue God in their day-to-day lives, by serving others, dedicating time for prayer and Scripture reading, and learning how to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit.

“Everyone wants to make this massive impact on the world and to feel like they’re in the middle of God’s will and accomplishing everything that they want to do with their destiny and with their life, but how often do we overlook the little things?” he asked, adding, “Jesus said he who’s faithful with little is given much.”

And rather than turning to chatbots for direction and guidance, Peterson urged people to turn to God in prayer. In James 1:5, it says, “If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking” (NLT).

“He’s going to show up,” Peterson said of the Lord. “If you draw near to Him, He’s going to draw near to you. And He is brilliant. He has all of the solutions for every situation that we’ll ever face and that we’ll ever need.”

When the news is discouraging or even distressing, Peterson suggested turning to gratitude, a “vice grip on fear.”

“When you walk in constant gratitude,” he said, “it is like a vice grip on fear, on pride, on all those things, because you just live in a place of humility.”

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