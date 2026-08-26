Stuck in Space: How NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Stayed Grounded in Christ Despite the Unexpected

CBN News
08-26-2026

Share This article

Butch Wilmore is a retired NASA astronaut who was part of the 8-day mission that unexpectedly stretched to nearly 10 months in space. He and another astronaut were stuck on the International Space Station from June 2024 until March 2025.

Wilmore, a devout Christian, leaned on his faith throughout the extended mission. He described his spiritual connection as "vital to existence," emphasizing that God's sovereignty sustained him as he faced the unknown.

During his time in orbit, Wilmore led church devotionals and even joined fellow astronauts in singing "Amazing Grace" with members of his home congregation, Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas.

"The chance to share the gospel and proclaim Christ Jesus as Lord is the driver," he said.

CBN's Efrem Graham recently talked with Wilmore about his experience and his latest book, Stuck in Space: An Astronaut's Hope Through the Unexpected. Watch the interview above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.*** 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines