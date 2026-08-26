Stuck in Space: How NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Stayed Grounded in Christ Despite the Unexpected

Butch Wilmore is a retired NASA astronaut who was part of the 8-day mission that unexpectedly stretched to nearly 10 months in space. He and another astronaut were stuck on the International Space Station from June 2024 until March 2025.

Wilmore, a devout Christian, leaned on his faith throughout the extended mission. He described his spiritual connection as "vital to existence," emphasizing that God's sovereignty sustained him as he faced the unknown.

During his time in orbit, Wilmore led church devotionals and even joined fellow astronauts in singing "Amazing Grace" with members of his home congregation, Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas.

"The chance to share the gospel and proclaim Christ Jesus as Lord is the driver," he said.

CBN's Efrem Graham recently talked with Wilmore about his experience and his latest book, Stuck in Space: An Astronaut's Hope Through the Unexpected. Watch the interview above.

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