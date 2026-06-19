A Story of Hearing God's Voice and Racial Reconciliation that Was Centuries in the Making

On this Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, we're rediscovering a story of racial reconciliation that was centuries in the making.

On her recent "Heaven Meets Earth" podcast, CBN's Abigail Robertson and guest co-host Greg Hendricks spoke with Pastor Will Ford of Mercy Culture Church. They had a powerful conversation about dreams, revival, and forgiving generational sins.

Ford shared the remarkable story of a 200-year-old kettle pot passed down through generations of his family. More than a family heirloom, the pot was used by his enslaved ancestors during secret prayer meetings – gatherings that helped preserve hope and faith in the midst of unimaginable hardship.

Ford told Robertson and guest co-host Greg Hendricks about the legacy of those prayers, a powerful dream involving Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and why he believes prayer, forgiveness, and reconciliation remain essential to healing America's deepest divisions.

Real stories of how the Holy Spirit is moving through the world today are being shared on every episode of CBN's "Heaven Meets Earth." Click HERE to find these great podcasts.

BELOW: Watch the entire, inspiring conversation about faith across generations, God's redemptive work in history, and the hope of revival for a nation in need of healing.