Spiritual Warfare and Miracles: JP Pokluda’s Revelations About the Supernatural

Pastor JP Pokluda has had a front-row seat to revival, traveling American college campuses and watching young people come to Christ.

Pokluda, pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, and author of “Your Story Has a Villain: Identify Spiritual Warfare and Learn How to Defeat the Enemy,” told CBN News on the red carpet at the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards that speaking out on these issues has “been crazy” but rewarding.

“If you wanna open up attacks from the enemy, just write a book on spiritual warfare,” he said. “But I would just say God’s winning.”

And those victories have been observed on college campuses, where Pokluda said he has witnessed over 20,000 college students pray to receive Christ in the past two years.

“I just think we’re right in the middle of something really special,” he said. “The most incredible time, at least in my generation — in my lifetime, I’ll say.”

Pokluda said he’s experiencing miracles in his own life as he continues giving the Gospel message. He shared the story of recently telling his hairdresser about the Lord — something she had been praying about that very morning as she grappled with belief in the Almighty.

“She started freaking out and she was like, ‘I prayed this morning. I said, ‘God, if you’re real, you’re gonna have to send someone to tell me that you’re real,'” he recalled, noting that there have been so many God moments like that one that he’s “stopped being surprised.”

Pokluda, who has been promoting “Your Story Has a Villain,” said his eyes and heart have been opened to more of the supernatural as he’s reading Scripture.

“As I see God save people, and as I see the Holy Spirit move, and, likewise, see the enemy attack, I’m just like, ‘Hey, we’re still very much in the battle,'” he said.

As Pokluda travels to various campuses, he sees and hears about supernatural moves of God and healings. People are finding freedom from various strongholds.

“I’m just hearing … [about] deliverance, freedom [from] cutting, suicide ideation [and] healing from mental illness, physical ailments. I’ve heard physical healings,” he said. “Everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve seen some aspect of the supernatural working.”